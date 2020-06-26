Carrie Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd is engaged to Austen Rydell

Carrie Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd got engaged to her boyfriend of three years.

The “Booksmart” actress’ now-fiance, Austen Rydell, confirmed the news with a series of photos of the pair on Instagram.

“💍💍💍She said YES!!” Rydell, 28, announced.

BILLIE LOURD HONORS LATE MOM CARRIE FISHER, GRANDMA DEBBIE REYNOLDS IN 'SAD' HOLIDAY TRIBUTE ABOUT GRIEF

He added: “(Actually she said 'Duhhh') But I guess that’s even better than yes?!? 💗🤪🎉🎰💥🍾.”

Lourd, 27, and Rydell rekindled their romance in 2017 after previously dating at a younger age.

The “Scream Queens” actress is less active on social media. Her last post of Rydell was in April for his birthday.

"Happy birthday to my #quaranteenagedream @avstenrydell #iloveyouisanunderstatement !!! 💝❤️💖💜💓💙💗💛💘🧡💚💞🖤💕,” she wrote.

BILLIE LOURD ADMITS SHE ‘DIDN’T LIKE’ PRINCESS LEIA GROWING UP, SAYS ‘STAR WARS’ ROLE TOOK HER MOM AWAY

For Valentine’s Day, she gushed about the “Millie and Jerry” actor and said, “All ‘round the world you make my world go ‘round #toinfinityandbaeyond.”

Rydell called Lourd "the best girl in the world” in his own Valentine’s Day tribute.

BILLIE LOURD AND LATE MOM CARRIE FISHER WILL REUNITE IN 'RISE OF SKYWALKER'

Prior to rekindling her romance with Rydell, Lourd dated her former “Scream Queens” costar Taylor Lautner for nearly eight months.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lautner was a major support system for Lourd after she lost her mother and grandmother Debbie Reynolds within a few days of each other in December 2016.