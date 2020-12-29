Billie Eilish loses 100K Instagram followers after viral challenge posts and calls them ‘Babies’

Billie Eilish is rolling with laughter after she seemingly lost approximately 100,000 Instagram followers when she took part in the latest social media viral trend and appeared to offend some people in the process.

The "Bad Guy" singer, 18, was one of the latest celebrities to participate in the "Post a Picture Of" Instagram challenge. After fans asked the Grammy-winner to post a picture of her mobile device’s lock screen on Monday, Eilish happily obliged. The result was a couple of drawings featuring breasts which Eilish shared to her Instagram Story.

Eilish shared the first Story post, a screengrab of her iPhone’s lock screen, which shows a watercolor painting of two naked women – a color palette of greens, yellows and reds bringing the work to life.

Meanwhile, a second request from fans asked Eilish to post a picture of "a drawing you’re really proud of," and again, the ukulele strummer shared another image which revealed a number of sketches Eilish had drawn of various female anatomy parts.

"These probably lol i love boobs," Eilish captioned the NSFW (Not Safe For Work) Story posts which were published to Cosmopolitan on Tuesday.

However, after her charade, some eagle-eyed fans noticed that Eilish’s follower count had mysteriously decreased immediately after hitting send on the artistic works.

"Bye not her losing 100K cuz of boobs," one Instagram follower pointed out, sharing a screengrab of the ever-decreasing statistics which showed Eilish’s count drop from 73 million down to 72.9 million in mere minutes.

The user added in the post caption, "PLS SHE LOST 100K IN LIKE A HALF HOUR— IS MY IG GLITCHING OR??"

Eilish appeared to also notice the change pointed out by her fans as she issued a retort on her Instagram Story that all but sent a message to the world that perhaps some were a bit sensitive to her risqué drawings.

"LMFAOO y’all babies smh," Eilish wrote in response along with two skull emojis.

Eilish has been more than outspoken on the subject of body positivity since she burst on the scene as one of pop music’s biggest acts.

Often recognized for donning a stylish baggy attire at red carpet events and awards shows, Eilish opened up to Vanity Fair last month about the backlash she receives on a consistent basis for her wardrobe choices.

"There's this picture of me running from my car to my brother’s front door on like a 110 degree day in a tank top," she told the publication. "And people were like, 'Damn, Billie got fat!' And I’m like, 'Nope, this is how I look, you've just never seen it before!’ So that’s the most current one, but whatever."

The "Therefore I Am" singer has been applauded by her fan base in the past for her impressive clapback skills and honesty about struggling with body confidence. She said it's perhaps one of the most important parts about her communication with her fans.

"I love having kids relate to me and tell me that I make them feel comfortable in their bodies," she said. "If I can do anything, I want to do that."

Fox News’ Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.