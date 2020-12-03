Billie Eilish leaves fans upset after star announces tour refunds instead of being able to use passes later

Billie Eilish recently announced to her fans that any tickets they’re currently holding onto for her 2020 “Where Do We Go?” world tour will be refunded since she is unable to perform due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Hi guys, i wish that I could have seen you on tour this year. i've missed performing for you and being onstage so much i can’t even tell you,” the 18-year-old began in a lengthy note shared to Twitter on Thursday.

“We’ve tried as many different scenarios as possible for the tour but none are possible and, although i know so many of you want to hold onto your tickets and vip passes, the best thing we can do for everyone is to get the money back into your hands as soon as we can,” Eilish continued, adding that fans should keep an eye out for emails from their respective points of purchase “and when we’re ready and it’s safe we’ll let you know when everyone will be able to purchase tickets again for the next tour.”

The “Bad Guy” songstress concluded: “i love you so much,” and urged her fans to “stay safe, drink lots of water and wear a mask.”

The 42-stop arena tour, which would have been Eilish's biggest yet, sold more than 500,000 tickets in North America, South America and Europe in the first hour of being on sale, according to Pollstar.

Although Eilish’s message was given with the best intention for her fans and their pocketbooks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has decimated various industries and has impacted the livelihoods of millions, many weren’t exactly happy with the singer’s decision to refund the ticket amount and instead voiced their desires to hang onto their coveted tickets for use at a later date.

“Please god no, it was so so hard to even get a ticket for my partner and they’ve been waiting years to see you. is there any way we can just hold on to our ticket at all?” inquired one devastated fan. Another fan responded to the above and echoed the sentiment, adding, “i feel you :( i worked my a-- off to get tickets and i didn’t even make half of what i paid for my tickets at the time, you’re not alone here. i’m so sorry this happened :(.”

An additional fan responded that they had “tried so hard” and managed to snag front-row seats to one of Eilish’s performances. They footnoted their tweets with multiple crying emoji.

“uhh no??” retorted one dejected fan. “Can we just keep our tickets if we want lol i have pit :/,” while another lamented that their mother had purchased the tour seats last December as a Christmas gift, writing, “billies team, my mom waited 3 hrs to get that for my christmas present last year is there any way we can keep it til next time or save a seat?”

Some users even called Eilish a scammer for not allowing fans the opportunity to hold onto their prized passes and were quickly met with fans who leaped to the defense of Eilish.

"Like [I know] this isn’t directly Billie’s fault but I’m not gonna be able to get tickets the second time,” wrote one user. “Like I’ve waited years to see her and now I have to refund the one chance I had...? It’s just kinda disappointing.”

“I mean we are in a pandemic. there are worse things,” responded an Eilish apologist, another adding, “what do you want her to do about it its not her fault theres a pandemic.”

Meanwhile, other ticket-holders were upset at the fact they had purchased theirs second-hand, which means that the original purchaser would receive the refund instead of them.

“We got our tickets from someone else so they’re gonna be refunded. not us. and i know many others are in the same situation as me:/,” wrote a disappointed Eilish fan in the same boat.

A rep for Eilish did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.