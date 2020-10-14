Billie Eilish claps back at body shamers, gets support from fans after rare outing in form-fitting clothes

Billie Eilish posted a new image on social media in response to body-shaming she recently experienced online.

The 18-year-old Grammy winner uploaded a screenshot from a video she filmed back in May in which she discussed why she prefers to wear baggy clothes to hide the shape of her body.

"Do you really wanna go back in time?“ she captioned the pic, referencing the video titled "NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY." In the video, the hitmaker states that other people's opinions of her are not in her control.

Fans rallied around Eilish and defended the musician.

“Excuse me ma’am….how dare you look this stunning,” one person wrote.

“UR SO GORGEOUS,” voiced another.

"Girl I love your confidence I'm so happy you're confident ily. Thanks to you I'm more confident with my body," praised a fan.

Earlier this week, photos of Eilish in more form-fitting clothing circulated online. She was wearing a nude-colored tank top, oversized tan shorts, Gucci socks, and sandals.

The platinum-selling artist has previously addressed body confidence issues and explained why she wears oversized clothes on red carpets and during performances.

She told Forbes, “It kind of gives nobody the opportunity to judge what your body looks like. I want layers and layers and layers and I want to be mysterious."

Eilish echoed her statements in British GQ for its July/August cover story, saying that she's learning to love her body as she gets older and her decision to not show it off is her realization of her power.

"My body is mine and yours is yours. Our own bodies are kind of the only real things which are truly ours. I get to see it and get to show it when I want to," Eilish said.

Eilish added that her outfit choices depend on her mood because "sometimes I dress like a boy. Sometimes I dress like a swaggy girl. And sometimes I feel trapped by this persona that I have created, because sometimes I think people view me not as a woman.”

She further explained, "So I dress the way I dress as I don’t like to think of you guys – I mean anyone, everyone – judging it, or the size of it. But that doesn’t mean that I won’t wake up one day and decide to wear a tank top, which I have done before."