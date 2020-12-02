Billie Eilish shuts down body-shamers who previously called her 'fat': 'This is how I look'

Billie Eilish is once again speaking out in an effort to silence body shamers.

The 18-year-old usually makes headlines for her record-breaking hits, but back in October she was the target of online trolls who wouldn't stop obsessing over photos of her in a tank top.

At the time, Eilish shut critics down by asking them if they "really want to go back in time?" She was referencing her past video titled "NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY" in which Eilish states she cannot control other people's opinions of her.

This week, however, Eilish got a little more candid about those viral photos of her in a nude tank top.

When Vanity Fair asked the star what the biggest rumor about her is, she said, "There’s this picture of me like, running from my car to my brother’s front door on like a 110 degree day in a tank top. And people were like, ‘Damn, Billie got fat!' And I’m like, 'Nope, this is how I look, you’ve just never seen it before!' So that’s the most current one, but whatever."

The "Therefore I Am" singer has been applauded by her fan base in the past for her impressive clapback skills and honesty about struggling with body confidence. She said it's perhaps one of the most important parts about her communication with her fans.

"I love having kids relate to me and tell me that I make them feel comfortable in their bodies," she said. "If I can do anything, I want to do that."

The platinum-selling artist has previously explained why she wears oversized clothes on red carpets and during performances.

She told Forbes, “It kind of gives nobody the opportunity to judge what your body looks like. I want layers and layers and layers and I want to be mysterious."

Eilish echoed her statements in British GQ for its July/August cover story, saying that she's learning to love her body as she gets older and her decision to not show it off is her realization of her power.

"My body is mine and yours is yours. Our own bodies are kind of the only real things which are truly ours. I get to see it and get to show it when I want to," Eilish said.