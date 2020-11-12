Billie Eilish debuts new single 'Therefore I Am' and music video

Billie Eilish is back with a new single.

The 18-year-old singer released "Therefore I Am" on Thursday, along with an accompanying video.

The nearly-five-minute video begins with Eilish walking through an empty mall before she turns around to face the camera just in time to start singing.

"I'm not your friend or anything / Damn, you think that you're the man / I think, therefore, I am," she sings in the chorus. "I'm not your friend or anything / Damn, you think that you're the man / I think, therefore, I am."

BILLIE EILISH SLAMS TRUMP AT DNC: HE 'IS DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY AND EVERYTHING WE CARE ABOUT'

Eilish continues to run and dance through the mall as she sings and snags a soft pretzel, a doughnut, a drink, a bag of chips and more from empty shops and restaurants.

"Hey!" yells a voice in the distance. "Get out of here!"

The star responds by simply bolting out of the mall with her snacks.

In typical Eilish fashion, the star dons baggy and mismatched clothes for the video, as well as her green hair and long fingernails.

BILLIE EILISH RECALLS ONCE BEING 'INCREDIBLY RELIGIOUS,' SAYS IT 'JUST COMPLETELY WENT AWAY'

The song is somewhat of a departure from her more traditional alternative sounds, leaning toward the pop and even hip-hop genres.

Eilish has released two other songs this year: Bond theme "No Time to Die" in Feb. and the single "my future" in late July.

"The video is just the way that the song feels to me — careless and not really trying," Billie told Apple Music's Zane Lowe, per People magazine. "The video, we, number one, shot on an iPhone, which we didn't even mean to do."

"Barely any crew" was used to shoot the "random" and "chaotic" video, she said.

She added: "It was so fun."

BILLIE EILISH SAYS SHE 'CAN'T WIN' AFTER BEING CRITICIZED FOR SWIMSUIT POST

Eilish said the song is "very up for interpretation" and that she's "very curious" to see fans' reactions.

"It feels like me," the Grammy-winner explained. "I feel like the rest of them also feel like me, but I think this one is more like ... If I think about it from an outside perspective, this one I'd be satisfied if I was a fan."

Eilish has wracked up an impressive bevy of awards, especially considering her young age.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The star won five Grammys earlier this year, securing her spot as the second and youngest artist in history, as well as the first woman to sweep the four major awards in a single night by taking home awards for record, song and album of the year, and best new artist.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The only other artist to sweep the categories was Christopher Cross in the early 1980s.

She also won best pop vocal album.