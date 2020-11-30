Billie Eilish says she has a tattoo that fans 'won’t ever see'

Billie Eilish has revealed a secret -- sort of.

The 18-year-old musical prodigy spoke with Vanity Fair in October -- the interview was published on Monday -- for the fourth installment of its "Time Capsule" interview, in which the publication chats with Eilish once a year.

In 2019, the star revealed that one of her goals for the forthcoming year was to get a tattoo, which she achieved this year.

"I did get a tattoo,” confirmed Eilish. “But you won’t ever see it."

While she won't show off her tat anytime soon, the "Therefore I Am" singer is very bold in her fashion choices.

Aside from her bright-colored hair, Eilish is known for baggy, oversized and occasionally mismatched clothing.

When asked to describe her style, the star said "Billie Eilish parody," per Page Six.

She also opened up about what she's been struggling with recently.

“For a while now I have been really having an identity crisis a little,” the singer admitted. “I think it was December. I did some radio show performance, and the entire show I felt like I was pretending to be Billie Eilish.”

She added: "I felt like a parody of myself."

However, she keeps herself in check by taking a step back and considering just how young she is, she's feeling "a little bit better" these days.

“I’m literally 18. It’s funny that I’m expected to have found myself and stick with it," she said. "I’m trying different things out.”

Furthermore, the star has been outspoken on the issue of body image and was asked whether she believes her stance on the matter has a positive effect.

"I don't know, I think that's not really for me to decide, I think yeah," she said. "... I love having kids relate to me and tell me that I make them feel comfortable in their bodies -- if I can do anything, I want to do that."