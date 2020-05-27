Billie Eilish addresses body shamers in short film ‘Not My Responsibility’

Billie Eilish took another thinly veiled shot at body shamers -- and this time the clap back came in the form of a new short film.

In the project, titled “Not My Responsibility," which first debuted during her "Where Do We Go?" world tour, the 18-year-old pop music superstar carefully disrobes as she responds to negative image comments strewn her way about her figure and her choice to don baggy clothing as a mechanism of defense to the hate.

“Do you know me? Really know me?" Eilish asks before stating: "You have opinions about my opinions, about my music, about my clothes, about my body."

“Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it,” she continued as she unzips an oversized black hoodie. “Some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me, but I feel you watching, always. Nothing I do goes unseen.”

Eilish maintains: “So while I feel your stares, your disapproval or your sigh of relief if I lived by them I’d never be able to move."

She then proceeds to ask questions of her detractors.

“Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller?” she ponders. “Would you like me to be quiet? Do my shoulders provoke you? Does my chest? Am I my stomach? My hips? The body I was born with is it not what you wanted?”

The five-time Grammy winner -- who produced and penned the solo visual -- continued her dialogue while she sits alone in a black room with the dark lighting fixed on her.

“If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I’m a slut,” she reiterates. “Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why? We make assumptions about people based on their size. We decide who they are, we decide what they’re worth if I wear more if I wear less who decides what that makes me? What that means? Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility.”

Eilish has been one of many women throughout the music and entertainment industries championing the idea of body positivity and recently spoke out to Dazed magazine about being hammered with insults and trolled by people on social media who have both criticized her for covering up and chastised her for putting herself out in the open.

“I saw comments like, ‘How dare she talk about not wanting to be sexualized and wear this?!'” the “Bad Guy” songstress recalled to the outlet of a swimsuit photo she had posted on social media. “It was trending. There were comments like, ‘I don’t like her anymore because as soon as she turns 18 she’s a wh--e.’ Like, dude. I can’t win.”

And in a vulnerable behind-the-scenes video for a Calvin Klein campaign in 2019, Eilish said: “Nobody can have an opinion [on my body] because they haven’t seen what’s underneath. Nobody can be like, ‘she’s slim-thick,’ ‘she’s not slim-thick,’ ‘she’s got a flat a--,’ ‘she’s got a fat a--.’ No one can say any of that because they don’t know.”

Last year, in an interview with Rolling Stone, Eilish spoke up about anxiety, self-harm and suffering from depression. A former competitive dancer, Eilish said she previously suffered from body dysmorphia. She quit the sport after rupturing a growth plate in her hip at age 13.