©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Billboard Music Awards pay tribute to Eddie Van Halen: 'A true giant was taken from us'

The rocker died last week after a battle with cancer

By Nate Day | Fox News
While most of the evening at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards was spent honoring today's brightest stars, host Kelly Clarkson took a moment to remember the late Eddie Van Halen.

The "Since U Been Gone" singer, 38, mentioned a handful of stars that passed away within the last year including Juice WRLD and Little Richard, before turning her attention to Van Halen.

The rock legend died last week at the age of 65 after a battle with cancer.

"Just a few days ago, a true giant was taken from us: Eddie Van Halen," said Clarkson. "He was a legendary guitarist, an amazing musician and an incredible songwriter."

To honor the late icon, the show then aired a clip of Eddie playing with the band Van Halen at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas -- a rarity as the band did not perform on live television often, according to Clarkson.

The rock group played their hit "Panama" with David Lee Roth providing lead vocals, Eddie's brother Alex on the drums, and Eddie's son Wolfgang playing bass.

"That moment is one that all who saw will always remember," added Clarkson.

Wolfgang joined the band in 2006.

Left to right: Wolfgang Van Halen, David Lee Roth, Alex Van Halen and Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen perform during the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Left to right: Wolfgang Van Halen, David Lee Roth, Alex Van Halen and Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen perform during the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The young Van Halen has shared a handful of throwback photos and videos of his father since he passed.

Most recently, Wolfgang shared a video clip of his dad saying he'd "love to jam with [his] father again."

The video was followed up with a black-and-white photo of Eddie playing music alongside his own father Jan, and a second photo of the rocker on stage with Wolfgang.

