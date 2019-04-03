Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds announces he and wife are expecting another child

It’s a boy!

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds confirmed to Fox News Wednesday that he and longtime wife and singer Aja Volkman, 32, “are announcing to the world that we’re having a baby boy.” Their fourth child is due in October.

The “Thunder” singer and Volkman are already the parents to three girls: Arrow Eve, 6, and 2-year-old twins Coco Rae and Gia James.

The news comes after Reynolds, 31, announced last April that he and Volkman were splitting up, writing on Twitter at the time that their marriage of seven "beautiful years" was ending.

"Our children continue to be the most important thing in our lives, & we will continue to co-parent them with all our love," he added, in part.

“I have three little girls and this year for my family has been kind of a difficult year for personal and emotional reasons,” he told People months later, in September. “And just going through that and watching the effect on my girls has been very hard for me.”

But the two have since reconciled.

“Last year we killed each other and now we are rebuilding,” Volkman wrote on Instagram in January when announcing the couple was giving their marriage another chance.

The "Radioactive" singer frequently takes to social media with images and videos of his daughters, whom he told "CBS This Morning” in November 2017 he hopes will remember him more than just as a rock star.

"I have three daughters, and what I want to leave behind for them, is not, 'Hey, dad wrote these songs.' I need my little girls to know that I stood for my truth. And if I can do that, then I think I'll be OK,” he said at the time.