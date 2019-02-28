Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds responds to criticism from other bands

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds took to social media Wednesday to address the years of criticism they have suffered from others bands.

Reynolds called out bands like The 1975, Foster the People, Slipknot and Smashing Pumpkins for their "harsh" comments.

“For a decade now I’ve dealt with critics and other bands saying extremely harsh things about my band,” Reynolds wrote in a message on Twitter.

“Not what I would call ‘fair criticism; [which I always try my best to receive and learn from] but actual click-bait horse s---. Words filled with vile and hate meant to feed humanities need to laugh at each other’s imperfections and fails,” he continued.

The “Radioactive” singer revealed that he has stood there and taken criticism which has “added to the depression I’ve dealt with since youth.”

The “Thunder” crooner asked how the band’s music could “make a kid feel ‘not cool.’”

“I’ve gotten over the fact that guys in other bands [The 1975, Foster the People, Smashing Pumpkins, Slipknot, etc.] feel a need to talk badly about my band for whatever reason,” he wrote.

The singer said he didn’t feel any ill will toward them but “just more of a sadness that this industry embraces, even celebrates this mentality.”

Reynolds said his band mates were his best friends, and they hope to bring positive energy to others.

Recently, Corey Taylor, the frontman of heavy metal band Slipknot said Imagine Dragons has replaced Nickelback as the least-liked band. The 1975 singer Matty Healy called a few of the band’s songs “nothingness.” Foster the People joked in an interview last year that the music that doesn’t make it on their albums is passed on to Imagine Dragons,” NME reported.