Bill Maher: The Dem who 'stands up' to the Twitter mob will win nomination

"Real Time" host Bill Maher argued on Friday that the 2020 Democratic candidate who "stands up to the Twitter mob" will ultimately win the nomination.

During an interview with 2020 candidate Rep. Tim Ryan, D-OH, Maher reflected on remarks he made on last week's show where he expressed that he "felt owned" by President Donald Trump and his supporters and told the congressman that he was "looking for the candidate who'll make me not feel owned."

"I'm looking for the Democrat who's gonna stand up to the Twitter mob. Are you willing to do that, to stand up to the people who are 'woke?'" Maher asked, which sparked applause. He reacted, "Look at that, even an LA audience wants to stand up to the woke."

"Winning this election is going to be about who's got the plan for the future of the economy," Ryan responded, causing Maher to scoff. "Listen to what I've got to say."

"I know, but you didn't answer these question!" Maher exclaimed.

"Yes, of course I am," Ryan finally answered. "Look, I've taken on Republicans, I've taken on Democrats. I'm not afraid. I represent my people."

The HBO star later pointed to recent polling from the Morning Consult that showed 65 percent of adults say "people should be able to say what they really think, even if it offends people," 81 percent say "people are offended to easily" and that only 10 percent of Twitter users are responsible for 80 percent of all tweets.

"It's not who we are, it's not who liberals are," Maher said. "The Democrat, I'm telling you, who stands up to that clack will win," adding "my vote anyway."