Bill Maher says Trump and supporters are about 'owning the libs': 'I feel owned now'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher said on Friday's show that he felt "owned" by President Trump and his supporters, adding that in his view their main mission is to "own the libs."

Kicking off the show's panel-discussion segment, Maher began by recalling the "euphoria" that Democrats felt after they retook the House in the 2018 midterms because it meant they would gain "subpoena power" in the new Congress.

"Apparently not," Maher said, noting that Attorney General William Barr was a no-show at Thursday's scheduled House Judiciary Committee hearing.

BILL MAHER RIPS ROBERT MUELLER, CLAIMS 'PROSECUTOR JESUS' DECLINED TO NAIL TRUMP

"It's all about 'owning the libs,'" Maher explained. "You know, that's what they are out for, 'owning the libs.' And I'll tell you something: I feel owned now. You have succeeded. This week, when [Barr] said, 'You know what, I'm subpoenaed before Congress? F--- you, I'm not showing up.' You're right. And we can't do anything about it. I am owned."

The HBO star then asked the panel if there were now 21 Democrats vying for the party's 2020 presidential nomination -- but a guest quickly told him the number may be 22 because New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will reportedly announce his candidacy next week.

"Oh, for f--- sake," Maher reacted. "It's not even a horse race. It's the running of the bulls at this point."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Maher mocked Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., who entered the race this week, asking, "What's his slogan, 'Google me'?"

"My point is, all you 22 people who are running, you're asking what can you do to get my vote? Make me not feel owned," Maher continued. "Who's going to make me feel, 'Oh, I'm not going to feel owned in two years.'"