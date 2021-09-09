Bill Cosby is working on a TV show following prison release

Bill Cosby has been flexing his creative muscle in the months following his release from prison.

The "Cosby Show" actor's spokesperson, Andrew Wyatt, revealed to Fox News on Thursday that the actor has been "spending time on the phone working on a number of projects" at his Massachusetts home. Among the projects keeping him busy is a television show he has in the works, his rep said.

"Things are happening. He's working on a number of projects right now, a number of ideas for a TV show that has him on the phone with producers, working with guys every day," Wyatt added. "He's giving his creative ideas and input."

Wyatt says he and Cosby's team are keeping details of his potential return to show business under wraps for the time being. However, Wyatt told Fox News Cosby started discussions with producers back when he was still behind bars at SCI Phoenix in Collegeville, Pa.

"He's been working on this particular project now for a year and a half. When he was a resident of SCI Phoenix he would have phone calls with producers," Wyatt shared.

Cosby is also working on a book.

"He's on the phone almost every day for the book as well. He's working. That's why people don't see him as much. When he was at SCI Phoenix it wasn't our time so phone calls would be probably two, three times a week for that kind of stuff. Now he has the time. He can speak freely when he wants to. That's his primary focus since he's gotten out - to come out and be able to have projects and to work with people who want to work with him," Wyatt explained.

Back in July, Wyatt confirmed to Fox Cosby's interest in getting back into the comedy scene. The 83-year-old "Cosby Show" actor, once known as "America's Dad," spent his first night out of prison doing "comedy routines."

"He wants to get back on stage sooner or later," Wyatt said at the time.

However, Cosby's team is still staying mum on the details. The former inmate is still involved in a lawsuit in Los Angeles involving allegations of sexual assault from accuser Judy Huth, who is represented by Gloria Allred.

Gloria Allred represents 33 women who accused Bill Cosby of misconduct.

Huth's civil court matter against Cosby was filed in 2014. The case had been stayed for trial until the conclusion of Cosby's criminal case. Huth alleges that she was sexually abused by the former actor at the Playboy mansion in 1974.

A hearing in the case was held last month and an upcoming one is scheduled for Sept. 30.

Pennsylvania's highest court overturned Cosby's sex assault conviction in June to the shock of many. He was then released from SCI Phoenix, a facility outside of Philadelphia.

Cosby was "overjoyed," Wyatt told reporters on the day of his release.

"But as we have always said, this is bigger than Bill Cosby," Wyatt added. "This is about reforming the criminal justice system."

Allred has said Cosby's legal team has presented arguments in the sexual abuse case that could pose as a "major issue" to victims. Meanwhile, Cosby's attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, voiced plans "to fully vindicate" him in the Playboy mansion civil suit.