Bill Cosby's press conference outfit choice angers former high school class president

A former class president of a high school – briefly attended by Bill Cosby – spoke out after the disgraced actor donned a Central High School class of 1997 t-shirt during a press conference Wednesday.

"Mr. Cosby made a statement by selecting that shirt, namely that he maintains a general respect and fondness for Central High School," Dan Taraborrelli told Fox News on Friday. "As representative of the class whose names he chose to put on display that day, I can only say that the feeling is not mutual."

The 1997 class president admitted he might have given Cosby the t-shirt back when Cosby spoke to the graduating class, according to TMZ.

Taraborrelli told the outlet that he had encouraged the school to tell Cosby not to wear any Central High School apparel moving forward.

BILL COSBY ACCUSER JANICE DICKINSON LOOKING SOMBER AFTER HIS SEX ASSAULT CONVICTION OVERTURNED

Cosby attended Central High School in Philadelphia for a brief time before dropping out. He was a member of the school's hall of fame until 2015 when he was removed.

HOWARD UNIVERSITY RESPONDS TO PHYLICIA RASHAD'S SUPPORT OF BILL COSBY

Cosby was released from prison Wednesday after a Pennsylvania court overturned his sexual assault conviction. The court claimed it had found the prosecutor on the case had violated an agreement made with a different prosecutor that prevented Cosby from being charged.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Cosby was originally sentenced to prison for three to 10 years in 2018 after being convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.