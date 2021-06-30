Bill Cosby accusers' attorney Gloria Allred says she'll proceed with civil suit against him

Gloria Allred, a high-power attorney representing 33 women who accused Bill Cosby of misconduct, has said that she is proceeding with a new civil trial against the disgraced actor in Los Angeles County.

Cosby, 83, served more than two years of a three to 10-year sentence at a state prison near Philadelphia after being convicted of aggravated indecent assault. He was released on Wednesday after his conviction was overturned on technical grounds.

In a press conference held after Cosby's release, Allred, who also represents accusers in various other high-profile sexual misconduct suits, said that "Mr. Cosby is not home free" and stated that she will pursue a new civil suit.

In the lawsuit, Allred will represent a woman who alleges that she is a victim of child sexual abuse by the "Cosby Show" star. The accuser claims Cosby abused her at the Playboy mansion in Southern California in her youth.

The case had been stayed for trial until the conclusion of Cosby's criminal case, which took place on Wednesday with the overturning.

Allred will hold a status conference with the court in Santa Monica, Calif., in August to inform the Los Angeles County Superior Court of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision to overturn the conviction at that time.

"We do expect that a date will be set for any further discovery and for trial of our case very soon by the court," she said.

The new case will include a second deposition under oath of Cosby, Allred said.

"Based on the first deposition that [Cosby] provided, we returned to court and made a motion to compel him to take a second deposition. In other words to appear to answer questions under oath again," the attorney said. "Over his objection, the court granted our motion to compel a second deposition of Mr. Cosby."

The second deposition was also stayed until the conclusion of the criminal trial.

"Because his criminal case is now concluded and because he is not in jeopardy of being criminally prosecuted, he will not be able to invoke his fifth amendment privilege against self-incrimination in our case."

In short, Cosby will be forced to answer all questions in his civil trial under oath and will not be able to abstain from answering at any point.

As expected, Allred added that she found the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision "surprising" and insisted that she did not feel that the criminal trial was "unfair."

Reps for Cosby did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.