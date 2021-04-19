Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Demi Lovato’s frozen yogurt comments addressed by store owners: ‘It’s comical’

The mother-daughter owners of The Bigg Chill said they were left confused by Lovato's criticism

By Julius Young | Fox News
EXCLUSIVE: Demi Lovato’s viral diatribe calling out popular Los Angeles frozen yogurt spot, The Bigg Chill, caught the mother-daughter co-owners by absolute surprise.

Cary Russell and her mother Diane Dinow spoke with Fox News on Monday and said the entire situation, including Lovato’s half-hearted apology, is "comical" and actually said that Piers Morgan coming to their defense so swiftly on the matter was "nice news to wake up to."

"We had seen him come in back in the day and we have a pretty big celebrity following," Russell told us, adding that when Lovato launched into her public decree admonishing the small business of 36 years for their overabundance of sugar-free offerings on Sunday, "we were definitely confused because it had come out of left field."

The mother-daughter owners of popular Los Angeles frozen yogurt shop, The Bigg Chill, told Fox News on Monday that they were taken aback by Demi Lovato's public social media outburst at their abundance of sugar-free offerings.

The mother-daughter owners of popular Los Angeles frozen yogurt shop, The Bigg Chill, told Fox News on Monday that they were taken aback by Demi Lovato's public social media outburst at their abundance of sugar-free offerings. (Courtesy of The Bigg Chill)

"Most celebs who do come here did reach out but were laughing about the whole thing because the stuff we carry isn’t even our own products," the mother and daughter said through laughter.

"We sell the same stuff she’d find in a Whole Foods, so if she’s really upset to that level, she should go directly to the source."

Piers Morgan called Demi Lovato 'dumb' and 'deluded' after she called out his 'favourite' Los Angeles frozen yogurt shop for their abundance of sugar-free offerings. The owners told Fox News on Monday that Morgan coming to their defense so swiftly on the matter was 'nice news to wake up to.'

Piers Morgan called Demi Lovato 'dumb' and 'deluded' after she called out his 'favourite' Los Angeles frozen yogurt shop for their abundance of sugar-free offerings. The owners told Fox News on Monday that Morgan coming to their defense so swiftly on the matter was 'nice news to wake up to.' (Getty)

On Monday, the pop star said her message was "misconstrued"  and that she was "sorry that I may have got the messaging wrong. I'm sorry that I may have disappointed some people."

The pair maintained that they personally haven’t yet spoken directly with the "Sorry Not Sorry" performer but confirmed that Lovato’s camp had reached out to clear the air.

"Of course there’s no ill will," said Russell. ‘We’ve been here almost 40 years and we hope to remain a staple here for many more decades to come."

Cary Russell and her mother Diane Dinow, owners of The Bigg Chill, spoke with Fox News on Monday and said the entire situation, including Demi Lovato's half-hearted apology, is 'comical.'

Cary Russell and her mother Diane Dinow, owners of The Bigg Chill, spoke with Fox News on Monday and said the entire situation, including Demi Lovato’s half-hearted apology, is 'comical.' (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

Asked if they anticipate a surge in business because of the unsolicited publicity, the cheeky pair laughed and simply added, "We welcome everyone’s business."

