Demi Lovato frozen yogurt drama ripped by Piers Morgan: ‘All she did was shame herself’

Piers Morgan has inserted himself into Demi Lovato’s beef with a Los Angeles frozen yogurt joint, and claimed The Bigg Chill shop is his "favorite."

Lovato said on Sunday that she was "finding it extremely hard to order froyo from @thebiggchillofficial when you have to walk past tons of sugar free cookies/other diet foods before you get to the counter."

She further instructed the business to "do better please" and called the yogurt shop "#dietculturevultures."

Many on social media felt Lovato was shaming the small business and now the British writer and talking head is coming after the "Dancing with the Devil" performer.

While urging his Twitter followers to read a column he had written for the Daily Mail, the former "Good Morning Britain" host called Lovato "dumb" and "deluded" and seemingly took umbrage witrh her "vile attempt to bully, shame & ruin my favourite frozen yoghurt store."

Morgan also fended off criticism from many who felt he was bullying Lovato with his column.

"Piers misogyny Morgan. Hates woman. Even more so if they are of colour. Calls people out for bullying yet uses his platform and profile to publicly bully women..." wrote one Twitter user, to which Morgan retorted, "a) I love women (but not all of them). b) I love women of colour (but not all of them). c) The bully in this story is Demi Lovato. d) My criticism has nothing to do with her gender or skin colour - it's because she's tried to ruin a small family business in a pandemic."

In his op-ed, Morgan said he was "triggered" by Lovato. "Demi Lovato set out to shame The Bigg Chill but all she did was shame herself," he added as he defended the "delightful family-run store."

"The 28-year-old multi-millionaire pop singer was so disgusted by her experience at The Bigg Chill that she decided to declare war on the store yesterday, on her Instagram page to her 102 million followers," writes Morgan.

"How dare she try to destroy The Big Chill simply for doing its job, one that it does very well to widespread popular acclaim? Who the hell does Demi Lovato think she is?" he then questions.

Morgan goes on to discuss Tinseltown as a whole, writing: "Not a day goes by without some celebrity somewhere claiming to feel 'triggered' by something, mainly in an attempt to weaponise their victimhood, raise their profile and make money."

"If this sounds unduly cynical of me, then permit me to borrow the words of Ms Lovato's own smash hit: Sorry, Not Sorry," he states.

The Bigg Chill also didn’t take too kindly to Lovato’s initial verbal jabs and responded to the singer.

"We are not diet vultures," The Bigg Chill wrote to Lovato in a direct message on Sunday – which she shared publicly. "We cater to all of our customers needs for the past 36 years. We are sorry you found this offensive."

On its own Instagram account, The Bigg Chill also wrote back to Lovato and tagged her social.

"We carry items for Diabetics, Celiac disease, Vegan and of course have many indulgent items as well," wrote the frozen yogurt shop.

Lovato has since apologized, stating on Monday via Instagram Live that her message was "misconstrued" and once again opened up about her struggles with eating disorders.

"I'm sorry that I may have got the messaging wrong. I'm sorry that I may have disappointed some people," she said.

Elsewhere in the video, Lovato went on to say, "When I messaged this froyo place, originally I wanted to make a point, and I wanted to call out behaviors or branding things that didn't sit right with me. As someone who deals with an eating disorder and is in recovery from an eating disorder, I still to this day have a hard time walking into a froyo shop, ordering yogurt and being content with it and keeping it down."

"I know that seems like not a huge deal to a lot of people, but to me it is," she continued, adding that while she was in the store, Lovato wasn’t entirely aware that certain "diet" and "health food" offerings were meant "for specific health needs."

