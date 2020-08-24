Action director Peter Berg touts nephew firefighter as California wildfires rage

Big-time action director Peter Berg took to social media to commend his nephew, who is a firefighter battling the massive wildfires out west.

He said on Instagram: “I’m a very proud uncle. Here’s to @joshgrossman27 and every man and woman on the front lines of these west coast fires. The work is brutal and relentless. Thank you!”

Berg has directed many successful movies in the last few decades, including "Lone Survivor" and "Collateral."

California has had more than 13,000 lightning strikes since mid-August and more than 600 wildfires statewide have burned more than 1.2 million acres, or 1,875 square miles, said Daniel Berlant, assistant deputy director with California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire.

More than 1,200 buildings have been destroyed and 14,000 firefighters have been deployed, he said.

The three big fires around the Bay Area and many others burning across the state have put nearly 250,000 people under evacuation orders and warnings and authorities renewed warnings for anxious homeowners to stay away from the evacuation zones.

The death toll from the fires reached 7 over the weekend after authorities battling a big fire in the Santa Cruz Mountains south of San Francisco announced the discovery of the body of a 70-year-old man in a remote area called Last Chance.

He had been reported missing and police had to use a helicopter to reach the area of about 40 off-the-grid homes at the end of a windy, steep dirt road north of the city of Santa Cruz.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.