'Big Bang Theory' star Mayim Bialik responds after critics accuse her of mocking a fan's artwork

“The Big Bang Theory” star Mayim Bialik had to issue a clarification on social media after posting a fan's artwork with a caption that many thought was mocking the portrait to her many followers.

A fan by the name of Sarah Ellen on Facebook posted a portrait of the star as part of a 30 Day Challenge.

“I love a good 30 day challenge. So here goes,” Ellen wrote. “30 paintings in 30 days… 30 minutes each. Day 1. Mayim Bialik… a personal hero to me, being a Mental Health Advocate and overall great human being.”

Bialik posted a screen grab of the Facebook post on her Instagram along with the caption: “I think a portrait of me needs more than 30 minutes. Still flattering. I think. What’s with my teeth, Sarah Ellen!?”

Fans were quick to accuse the “Big Bang” star of criticizing the artwork and essentially bullying the fan to her millions of followers. This led to the star amending her Instagram caption by adding a disclaimer.

“Guess I'll clarify -- I love this painting,” Bialik wrote. “Sarah Ellen is a friend of a friend, my friend sent it to me and I thought it was wonderful. It made me laugh in a good way. I'm flattered by the nice things she said, and that she would choose me as a subject! I think I'm tough to capture, and that's what I meant by that. It's me, not you. Thank you, Sarah Ellen, and keep up the great work

As TheWrap reports, Ellen apparently took to the comments section of the post to defend Bialik against the backlash of people calling her rude.

“Sarah (Sarah Ellen on FB) the artist here. I am honored that Mayim somehow found my FB post yesterday. And I hope she continues to be flattered by my choosing her as my first portrait…even though (as my husband also noted) ‘she looks a bit like a vampire,'” the person claiming to be Ellen wrote. “Thank you again Mayim, for all that you do for the mental health community.”

This isn't the first time that the "Big Bang Theory" star has walked back controversial comments. In 2017, she apologized on social media for remarks she made in a guest column for The New York Times in which people believed she was victim blaming survivors of sexual assault in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.