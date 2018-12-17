'Big Bang Theory' star Mayim Bialik gets emotional describing filming sitcom's final season

It's no secret “The Big Bang Theory” actress Mayim Bialik wasn't thrilled about the CBS series coming to a close after Season 12 — and time to digest the news hasn't made things any less "emotional," Bialik says.

Bialik, who plays Amy Farrah Fowler on the show, recently described to In Touch what life has been like as she prepares to film the show's final episode next April.

“Every week kind of feels like, ‘This is the last time we’ll be doing this kind of script.’ It’s been such a long run, and so it’s kind of hard to imagine life after this," she admitted to the magazine, according to Closer Weekly, adding that she's been trying to "capture every moment."

In August, the 43-year-old actress publicly expressed online how devastated she was to give up her role.

“Am I happy? Of course not. This has been my job since Melissa Rauch and I joined the cast as regulars in Season 4. I love my job. I love my castmates, and I feel such appreciation for our incredible crew, our brave writers, our entire staff, and our amazing fans," she wrote on her personal website in August. "So many people are a part of our ‘Big Bang’ family,” she said. “This is hard. I love coming to work and pretending to be Amy. She’s a riot. She’s me, and I am her. And soon she will not be mine to create.”

“The Big Bang Theory” star Kaley Cuoco was just as surprised to find out the long-running comedy was ending after Season 12, telling Extra in September she "would have done 20 more years."

“I think we were all hoping for a giant ‘bazinga!’” she joked to the outlet.

While the cast will inevitably have to say goodbye to the show, Bialik said she won't be bidding farewell to her costars — as she plans to still keep in touch after the show ends.

“I can’t imagine that we wouldn’t [stay in touch]!” I actually had a dream that we all went hiking together, and I was telling everybody, ‘Why didn’t we do this before?'” she told In Touch.

She also discussed her special friendships with her colleagues.

“Melissa [Rauch] and I are probably closest. Jim [Parsons] as well. I’m Simon’s [Helberg’s] biggest fan, so I think it creeps him out that he’s the person I want to stay in touch with the most. I’ve known Johnny Galecki since we were 14, so we’ll be part of each other’s lives in some way," she added.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Jim Parsons may be the reason why the sitcom is ending. Parsons, who plays Sheldon Cooper, was reportedly ready to move on despite going into negotiations for another two seasons.

However, Parsons later posted an emotional statement on Instagram thanking everyone who has worked on the show. He didn't address any rumors about his potential part in the decision to end the series.

"I am so terribly grateful for the cast in this picture and the cast members who aren't pictured here- whether they were in one scene or many episodes along the way; you are all my playmates that I have fallen in love with," he wrote, in part.

"The Big Bang Theory," which first premiered in 2007, has earned 52 Emmy nominations and 10 wins during its run.

