Mayim Bialik reveals she spent Thanksgiving with her ex-husband and his new girlfriend: 'I was nervous'

Mayim Bialik admits that she was "nervous" about spending the Thanksgiving holiday with her ex-husband and his new girlfriend.

On Tuesday, the "Big Bang" star released a new post on her blog, "Grok Nation," where she reflected on hanging out with her ex-husband, Michael Stone, and his new girlfriend for Thanksgiving.

"I spent Thanksgiving at my ex-husband’s. It was a real relief not to host; I usually do, but this year my ex volunteered," she began. "We all pitched in and cooked, but it was so nice not to have to worry about cleaning up and washing dishes and such."

Bialik then revealed that she wasn't the only ex there.

"He hosted his girlfriend and her kids and her ex-husband," she explained before adding that her mom and her best friend were also in attendance at the Thanksgiving dinner.

"Most people I have mentioned our guest list to think it’s nuts to be there with the ex and his girlfriend and her ex," she continued. "That it’s too close, too weird, too awkward. It was our first time doing this kind of meal together."

But despite feeling a little awkward about spending time with her ex and the new woman in his life, Bialik explained that she decided to "push through" the event for her kids and family.

"I want to be with my kids and I want to be with them as we celebrate events together," she explained. "Doing separate holidays seems excessive and sad. We are a family even though we are divorced. I want to witness them eating the foods we make them and it feels good to sit at a table with them and their father.

The newly-single star also went on to explain that "this year was all about change" and she was "forcing" herself "not to wallow in self-pity."

"Life can be painful. Loss is painful," she wrote. "Pain does not have to paralyze us. It can be present while simultaneously moving forward. This year, it propelled me to my ex-husband’s house."

At the end of the post, Bialik revealed the day turned out "great" despite her initial reservations.

"It was an enjoyable evening. We did a puzzle and watched some of the Macy’s parade. We also watched a little football. The food was great and there were plenty of leftovers. I didn’t eat so much that I felt sick," she joked. "There are many blessings. I hope this past holiday weekend that you found some, too.