Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco admits to letting 10-month-old baby watch TV: 'People are going to hate me for that'

Cuoco, 38, portrays a former assassin in her latest movie 'Role Play'

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
As actress Kaley Cuoco takes on her new role as a mother, she simply doesn’t care what others think about her parenting choices. 

The "8 Simple Rules" alum and her partner, Tom Pelphrey, had made some decisions together that many may not agree with.

Cuoco and Pelphrey’s parenting hack is allowing their 10-month-old daughter, Matilda, screen time.  

Kaley Cuoco

"The Big Bang Theory" actress and "8 Simple Rules" alum Kaley Cuoco provided several parenting tips she lives by that many may not agree with. (Getty Images)

"Some people are going to hate on me for that. Don't care," she told USA Today. "My daughter's seen every Disney movie that there is at this point, and she loves it!"

"It's actually been cool to go back and watch some of these Disney movies," she added. "Some of them are so new that I've never even seen them. So, I'm experiencing this whole thing with her."

Last April, Cuoco and Pelphrey welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey.

"The Big Bang Theory" actress continued to share her reason for why she allows Matilda screen time.

"There's maybe the next mom who doesn't want them to watch TV," she pointed out, "and that's fine, too. But that definitely works for us."

Kaley Cuoco smiling with Tom Pelphrey

Cuoco and her partner, Tom Pelphrey, welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

"If she's going crazy, and I plop her on the couch to watch a Disney movie, like ‘Thank you, you get 10 minutes.’ That's great. To me, that's wonderful."

Another motherhood mantra she lives by is not taking parenting tips from others. 

"My advice is don't take any advice because every kid is different," she shared. "What my kid needs is not what your kid needs, and our household is different than yours, and it's survival. You do what you can do."

Last week, Cuoco revealed she kept her pregnancy a secret while filming her latest movie "Role Play."

Kaley Cuoco

Cuoco, 38, portrays a former assassin in her latest movie 'Role Play.' (Getty Images)

"This film was very meta. I feel like everything that was happening, was happening to me in real life. I was keeping this secret. I was about to be a mom. I was playing a mom. It was all a little bizarre," she explained to Access Hollywood. 

"But I had to keep the secret that I was pregnant because I didn’t think they would let me do any of the fun stunts or any of the fight sequences, so that was the only reason I kept it to myself."

Cuoco portrays a former assassin turned stay-at-home mom, as her past secret life starts to resurface when her character and partner decide to spice up their marriage with a bit of role play.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

