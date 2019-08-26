'Big Bang Theory' star Johnny Galecki teases return to 'The Conners' in Season 2

Former “Big Bang Theory” star Johnny Galecki revealed to fans that he’ll reprise his “Roseanne” role as David Healy on “The Conners” Season 2.

After ending his run on the popular CBS sitcom in May, Galecki surprised fans with a post on Instagram Sunday explaining that he’ll be back on “The Conners” as the on-again-off-again boyfriend to Sara Gilbert’s character, Darlene Conner.

David previously made an appearance on ABC’s revival of “Roseanne” before it was canceled over a racist tweet posted by its title star, Roseanne Barr. The character returned again in the eventual spinoff for a pair of episodes in Season 1.

Galecki took to Instagram to show a photo of Gilbert and fellow co-star Laurie Metcalf struggling to help him fit into a pair of pants in the Conner family’s iconic kitchen.

“I may be putting the (literal/figurative) pants of #davidhealy back on for one or two more stories on @theconnersabc this year. Twenty some years later I’m still in awe of this freaka-- carnie group who adopted me early on and still learn so very much from them whenever in their presence,” he wrote in the image’s caption.

In addition to his guest roles in the 2018 revival and subsequent spinoff, Galecki, 43, played David from 1992 through 1997 on the original run of “Roseanne.” Ten years later he took on the role of Leonard Hofstadter in “The Big Bang Theory,” where he remained until 2019.

David returning to the cast makes sense for the series now that it has shifted focus away from Roseanne and onto Darlene. Barr was booted from the show by ABC after directing a racist tweet at former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett. However, the comedian agreed to take her name off the series and allow her co-stars to forge ahead with a spinoff where the characters mourn the loss of the family matriarch.