Johnny Galecki and his girlfriend reveal they're expecting a baby boy

It’s a boy!

“The Big Bang Theory” star Johnny Galecki and his girlfriend, Alaina Meyer, have revealed they’re expecting a baby boy.

“A day I’ll never forget,” the 44-year-old captioned a sweet photo of the pair kissing and covered in blue paint.

Meyer, 22, also documented the happy day with photos of friends who came out over Memorial Day weekend to celebrate the soon-to-be parents.

“To all those who voted boy you were right,” Meyer wrote on her Instagram story alongside a photo of the couple.

Galecki announced via social media earlier this month that he was expecting his first child.

“We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world,” he wrote. “There truly is love out there for all. We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours.”

