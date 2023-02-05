Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift targeted in Grammys monologue; host Trevor Noah makes Adele's dreams come true

Taylor Swift sold more albums than anyone on 'the planet' the former 'Daily Show' host joked

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
Trevor Noah opened the 2023 Grammy Awards with a few jabs at the biggest musicians in the game, including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles. 

He told the crowd at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, "We've got Beyoncé in the room people. Do you understand how amazing this is people? Beyoncé is nominated for her album, ‘Renaissance,’ which is by the way, was better than anything from the actual Renaissance, in my opinion."

He added, "The Renaissance was just pictures of grapes and stuff. Beyoncé took it up another level.  I was so inspired by the lyrics of ‘Break My Soul' that I actually quit my job. That’s how powerful that was. I just wish Beyoncé had also written a song about the importance of having savings before quitting your job, but maybe the next one."

Trevor Noah left no stone unturned as he took aim at Taylor Swift and Beyoncé in opening monologue.

Trevor Noah left no stone unturned as he took aim at Taylor Swift and Beyoncé in opening monologue. (Getty Images)

Beyoncé wasn't actually in the crowd just yet as she was running late due to Los Angeles traffic, but Taylor Swift was ready to hear how she could have possibly impacted Noah's life in the last year. 

Noah joked that Swift had sold more albums than anyone on "the planet" as he praised Taylor for her stellar year.

"The only music we listened to more than Taylor's music was the hold music for Southwest airlines," he said. "They've got the real streaming numbers."

Taylor Swift sparkled on the red carpet wearing a bejeweled Roberto Cavalli ensemble.

Taylor Swift sparkled on the red carpet wearing a bejeweled Roberto Cavalli ensemble. (Michael Buckner)

He added, "By the way, I love your song ‘Anti-hero.’ Thank you so much. My auntie is also a hero. Her name is Beatrice. Thank you for celebrating all of the aunties out there."

Noah also made Adele's dreams come true when he introduced her to her favorite movie star, Dwayne Johnson.

"The person that Adele has always wanted to meet but never has is Dwayne Johnson, and I found out he's a huge fan of yours too," Noah told the crowd. 

Dwayne Johnson and Adele finally meet each other during the Grammy awards.

Dwayne Johnson and Adele finally meet each other during the Grammy awards. (Kevin Winter)

Adele is shocked to see Dwayne Johnson at the Grammys.

Adele is shocked to see Dwayne Johnson at the Grammys. (Kevin Winter)

"I don't have Dwayne Johnson here tonight, but I do have someone called ‘The Rock.’"

