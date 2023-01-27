Harry Styles rips his pants mid-concert in front of Jennifer Aniston, continues like nothing happened

Harry Styles suffered a wardrobe malfunction during Thursday night's concert.

Styles, 28, ripped his pants as he lunged to the ground during the instrumental portion of his song "Music for a Sushi Restaurant."

The moment was captured on video as the audience yelled and Styles immediately covered the large tear with his hands.

The former One Direction singer stood up and smiled as he continued with the song.

Twitter blew up with fan videos of the incident. It appears Styles later wrapped a rainbow flag around his waist to hide the hole in his pants.

Styles had been performing in Inglewood, California, and it appears some celebrities were in the audience.

"Modern Family" star Julie Bowen shared a video on TikTok showing herself in the crowd.

Although she did not show them in her video, the actress noted that Jennifer Aniston and Ellen DeGeneres were both at the concert as well.

Back in 2020, Styles revealed that Aniston was his first celebrity crush during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

The musician's concerts are often chaotic. In November, Styles was hit in the face with flying objects as he performed in Los Angeles.

Styles was hopping around the stage at the Kia Forum and thanking the audience before closing out the show with his song "Kiwi" when multiple small, circular objects were thrown toward the stage, according to video fans posted online.

At least one object appeared to hit the singer, who can be seen holding his left eye. Styles quickly shook off the hit and continued to wave and thank the audience.

Before that, viral video appeared to show Styles getting hit in the groin with a bottle that was thrown at the stage during a concert at the United Center in Chicago.

Styles immediately showed signs of discomfort, wincing before saying into the microphone, "Now that's unfortunate."

