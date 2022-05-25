Expand / Collapse search
Amid Texas shooting, Bette Midler urges NRA protestors to 'come armed' to annual convention in Houston

A mass shooting at Robb Elementary School left 19 children and two teachers dead

By Julius Young | Fox News
Bette Midler is encouraging her followers to "come armed" to an organized protest at the National Rifle Association (NRA) conference on May 26.

The actress made the remark while responding to a tweet suggesting, "PEOPLE SHOULD SHOW UP AND PROTEST AT THIS CONFERENCE."

Midler tweeted Wednesday, "at the George R Brown convention center in Houston, Texas, this weekend. Come armed."

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY CALLS FOR ACTION AFTER DEADLY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL SHOOTING IN HIS TEXAS HOMETOWN

On Wednesday, "American Pie" singer Don McClean said that he will no longer be performing at the NRA conference after the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

"In light of the recent events in Texas, I have decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to perform for the NRA at their convention in Houston this week," McClean told Fox News Digital in a statement. 

"I’m sure all the folks planning to attend this event are shocked and sickened by these events as well. After all, we are all Americans. I share the sorrow for this terrible, cruel loss with the rest of the nation," he concluded. 

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, will also not be attending this weekend's NRA annual convention, citing a trip he is taking to Ukraine, according to his office.

GUN CONTROL ADVOCATES SLAM TRUMP'S APPEARANCE AT NRA MEETING IN TEXAS DAYS AFTER SCHOOL SHOOTING

The Texas congressman's office told the NRA on Tuesday morning that he would not be attending the event, where he was scheduled to speak, because "he wouldn't be back in time" from Ukraine, his office told Fox News Digital.

His office maintained that Crenshaw's decision not to attend the convention was made prior to the tragedy, and that it was because he will be in Ukraine for the rest of the week on a trip that "came together pretty quickly."

TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: LIVE UPDATES

Additionally, former President Donald Trump is set to speak at the convention, for which he has drawn criticism from gun control advocates.

Bette Midler has been outspoken about former president Donald Trump, who is keeping his speaking slot at the NRA convention in Houston on Friday.

Bette Midler has been outspoken about former president Donald Trump, who is keeping his speaking slot at the NRA convention in Houston on Friday. (AP / Getty Images)

Matthew McConaughey said Tuesday that "action must be taken" after the shooting in his Uvalde hometown, on Tuesday left 19 children and two teachers dead.

"Once again we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us," the "Dallas Buyers Club" actor wrote in a statement on his social media pages.

'FBI' SEASON FINALE PULLED AFTER TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING

He said every American needs to ask, "What is it that we truly value? How do we repair the problem? What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state and neighborhood tomorrow?"

Beto O'Rourke disrupts Gov. Abbott's update on Texas school shooting Video

The shooting carried out by Salvador Ramos, 18, is the deadliest shooting at an elementary school since Sandy Hook in 2012.

The NRA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

