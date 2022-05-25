'FBI' season finale pulled after Texas school shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CBS' "FBI" pulled its season four finale Tuesday after the deadly mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The episode, "Prodigal Son," followed a school shooting with a suspected student involved.

The episode's synopsis said, "As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal’s son, who is reluctant to cooperate."

The mass shooting at Robb Elementary School left 19 children and 3 adults dead, including the shooter. Several of the victims have been identified.

CBS re-aired the show's 12th episode as a substitute for the season finale Tuesday night. A new air date for the finale has yet to be released, according to Variety. Season finales for "FBI: Most Wanted" and "FBI: International" were not pulled from the May 24 schedule, according to E News.

Apple TV+ also canceled a red carpet event in response to the shooting.

