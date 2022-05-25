'FBI' season finale pulled after Texas school shooting
The television episode had a school shooting timeline with suspected student involvement
CBS' "FBI" pulled its season four finale Tuesday after the deadly mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
The episode, "Prodigal Son," followed a school shooting with a suspected student involved.
The episode's synopsis said, "As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal’s son, who is reluctant to cooperate."
The mass shooting at Robb Elementary School left 19 children and 3 adults dead, including the shooter. Several of the victims have been identified.
CBS re-aired the show's 12th episode as a substitute for the season finale Tuesday night. A new air date for the finale has yet to be released, according to Variety. Season finales for "FBI: Most Wanted" and "FBI: International" were not pulled from the May 24 schedule, according to E News.
Apple TV+ also canceled a red carpet event in response to the shooting.
