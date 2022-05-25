Expand / Collapse search
'FBI' season finale pulled after Texas school shooting

The television episode had a school shooting timeline with suspected student involvement

Haley Chi-Sing
By Haley Chi-Sing | Fox News
CBS' "FBI" pulled its season four finale Tuesday after the deadly mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. 

The episode, "Prodigal Son," followed a school shooting with a suspected student involved

The episode's synopsis said, "As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal’s son, who is reluctant to cooperate."

The mass shooting at Robb Elementary School left 19 children and 3 adults dead, including the shooter. Several of the victims have been identified. 

CBS CANCELS ‘MAGNUM P.I.’ REBOOT AFTER 4 SEASONS

This image released by CBS shows Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine and Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom "OA" Zidan in a scene from the season finale of the series "FBI." CBS has pulled the season finale episode after a deadly elementary school shooting in Texas. 

This image released by CBS shows Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine and Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom "OA" Zidan in a scene from the season finale of the series "FBI." CBS has pulled the season finale episode after a deadly elementary school shooting in Texas.  (David M. Russell/CBS via AP)

UVALDE, TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING LEAVES 19 CHILDREN, 3 ADULTS, INCLUDING SHOOTER DEAD

CBS re-aired the show's 12th episode as a substitute for the season finale Tuesday night. A new air date for the finale has yet to be released, according to Variety. Season finales for "FBI: Most Wanted" and "FBI: International" were not pulled from the May 24 schedule, according to E News. 

Apple TV+ also canceled a red carpet event in response to the shooting

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Haley Chi-Sing is a Fox News Digital production assistant. You can reach her at @haleychising on Twitter.

