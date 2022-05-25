Gun control advocates slam Trump's appearance at NRA meeting in Texas days after school shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gun control advocates took aim at former President Donald Trump for his planned appearance at a National Rifle Association convention in Texas scheduled to take place just days after the deadly school shooting in Uvalde.

"Days after the shooting in Uvalde, the NRA will be in Texas for its annual meeting," Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts said on Twitter. "Guns won’t be allowed in spaces where with Donald Trump and NRA executives are speaking because someone might try to kill them."

Watts' comments come the day after a deadly school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, claiming the lives of 19 children and 3 adults. The shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was killed by police at the school. Over a dozen others were injured in the incident.

The shooting came just days before the NRA is set to host its annual meeting in Houston, where Trump is expected to speak along with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Trump is scheduled to speak at the event on Friday.

But gun control advocates took issue with the trio speaking at the event in the same state just days after the deadly shooting.

"On Friday as parents in Uvalde, Texas bury their children, Donald Trump and GOP leaders will celebrate at the NRA convention in Texas," Dean Obeidallah of Sirus XM's Dean Obeidallah Show said on Twitter. "Beyond despicable."

"Read the room," former Senior Executive at NBC Universal Mike Sington said on Twitter. "The NRA Annual Meeting is still going forward this weekend in Texas, with Trump, Ted Cruz, and Greg Abbott confirmed to appear. NRA calls it 'a freedom filled weekend for the entire family as we celebrate Freedom, Firearms, and the Second Amendment!'"

Representatives for Trump, Cruz, and Abbott did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.

The meeting, which is expected to draw 55,000 people, is expected to take place as planned.

The NRA did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.