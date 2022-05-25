Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Texas school shooting: Trump to keep NRA Houston convention speaking slot

Biden on Tuesday called on politicians to 'stand up to the gun lobby'

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
Texas DPS provides information about Uvalde gunman

Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez joins 'Fox & Friends' following the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Former President Donald Trump still plans to address the National Rifle Association conference in Houston on Friday after the mass shooting in Uvalde, he confirmed on social media.

Tuesday's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde left at least 19 children and two teachers dead. News of the attack led to renewed demands for gun control legislation across the country, with President Biden calling for politicians to oppose the "gun lobby."

A state trooper walks past the Robb Elementary School sign in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, following a deadly shooting at the school.

A state trooper walks past the Robb Elementary School sign in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, following a deadly shooting at the school. (William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

"America needs real solutions and real leadership in this moment, not politicians and partisanship," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday. "That's why I will keep my longtime commitment to speak in Texas at the NRA Convention and deliver an important address to America. In the meantime, we all continue to pray for the victims, their families, and four our entire nation--we are all in this together."

Trump was scheduled to speak alongside Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Cruz and Abbott have yet to confirm whether they still plan to address the conference.

