Bethenny Frankel reveals she tried to adopt a 3-year-old child years ago, offers to adopt again

Bethenny Frankel revealed on Sunday that she had plans in the past to adopt a 3-year-old child, but the difficult process made it unsuccessful.

The former “Real Housewives of New York City” star also said she would adopt a 9-year-old boy, Jordan, who went viral after he gave a heart-wrenching interview to a local news station KFOR in Oklahoma.

BETHENNY FRANKEL MANUFACTURING, DONATING CORONAVIRUS KITS AND MASKS

The outlet asked him what he would pick if he had three wishes and he said, “I would just like to have a family to call mom and dad, or just mom, or just dad. I don’t really care.”

"I will adopt him," Frankel declared underneath a social media post from People magazine sharing the 9-year-old’s story.

She continued: "Bryn said, 'Momma you should adopt him,'" The Skinnygirl mogul shares a 10-year-old daughter, Bryn, with her ex-husband Jason Hoppy.

In the comments section, Frankel added, "The thing that surprises people is that once they get into the system, it is hard to get them out," wrote Frankel. "Growing up, we always heard that everyone wants a baby and not an older kid.”

OKLAHOMA BOY GETS 5,000 ADOPTION INQUIRIES IN 12 HOURS AFTER HEARTBREAKING INTERVIEW IN WHICH HE PLEADED FOR A FAMILY

The reality TV alum then opened up about her own experience with adoption.

“I tried a while back to adopt a 3-year-old and it was a harder process than a newborn,” Frankel said. “If it's like other family law systems, it's not as easy as the movie[s] make it."

It’s unclear whether the businesswoman moved forward with the adoption process, however, the 9-year-old’s permanency planning worker told FOX59 on Saturday that he’s received over 5,000 submissions.

Frankel similarly offered to adopt a 5-year-old girl in 2016 who went viral after she was abandoned at a New York bus terminal.

SIA REVEALS THAT SHE ADOPTED TWO TEENAGE BOYS WHO WERE AGING OUT OF THE FOSTER CARE SYSTEM

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“How do I adopt this child?” she tweeted along with an article about the case.

Frankel quickly updated fans and said, “Lawyer says once [with] the state a private adoption [is] impossible which is now upsetting me more. That is bulls--t.”