Bethenny Frankel on track to exceed $100M aid for Ukraine through BStrong iniative: 'An astronomical effort'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bethenny Frankel's BStrong in partnership with the Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) are reaching "unprecedented" numbers in their fundraising efforts for Ukraine.

The "Real Housewives of New York City" alum shared with Fox News Digital on Thursday that Bstrong and GEM are "rapidly approaching $20 million in cash donations."

What's more, is "this grand-scale effort is on track to exceed $100 million in total aid for Ukraine relief," she says.

Frankel and her team of volunteers have been working around the clock to ensure aid to Ukrainian refugees in need. BStrong and GEM volunteers were on the ground overseas in a matter of hours after Russia first invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Frankel provided to Fox News Digital on Thursday an update on the initiative and how they're exceeding goals like never before.

BETHENNY FRANKEL 'TRYING' TO GET TO UKRAINE AS SHE APPLAUDS DONATION EFFORTS FROM 'THE AVERAGE AMERICAN'

"With multiple aid warehouses in Hungary, Poland and Ukraine, a refugee and orphan extraction program from Ukraine and a refugee relocation program, this is an unprecedented relief effort, particularly in this period of time," Frankel said.

The Skinnygirl founder added: "Our warehouses will function as aid distribution centers to amass global aid and supply various orgs, churches, hospitals, shelters and schools with necessary food, supplies, medical and other needs.

"Today marks 1 month since this crisis began. This is an astronomical effort," Frankel continued.

The former reality star confirmed she's also been in contact with "Dancing with the Stars" professional dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who returned to Poland this week to assist Ukrainian refugees at the border.

BETHENNY FRANKEL CALLS UKRAINE PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY 'INSPIRING'

"I’ve been in contact with Maks, who is in Poland to raise awareness about this crisis. He visited our operation and met with my team and was blown away by the scale and magnitude of the BStrong/GEM effort," Frankel told us.

The DWTS dancer went live on Instagram Sunday from the Polish capital city of Warsaw and told his followers he was "fine" and "enjoyed some of that Los Angeles weather" after he returned home from Ukraine earlier this month.

"Saw my family, saw my friends, obviously spent some time [with them]," said the 42-year-old. "And we’ve been working. We’ve been working on tangible opportunities to help."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

To put BStrong's progress into perspective, it was back on March 4 that Frankel announced her initiative had committed $15 million in aid and raised over $10 million in donations for the refugee relocation program, a milestone she called "major" at the time.

In an interview with Fox News Digital in early March, Frankel commended Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.

"It's inspiring because he's leading by example and people are fighting. If he weren't fighting for his own country no one else would want to be doing that, so it's amazing," she said.

At the time, she shared that the images of war and destruction in Ukraine are difficult for her to process.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's hard at night," she said. "You just think about it and see the images of tanks running over cars and superficial people posting superficial things and you're sort of in shock where you're living in this vortex where this isn't the only thing going on in the world.

"There are fashion shows and food festivals and a bunch of other things going on that people care about so you get a little frustrated, you get knee-deep in it. We have an amazing community."