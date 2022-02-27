Expand / Collapse search
Bethenny Frankel 'trying' to get to Ukraine as she applauds donation efforts from 'the average American'

'Real Housewives' alum's BStrong initiative also providing survival kits to help Ukrainians escape Russian invasion

By Melissa Roberto , Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
Bethenny Frankel is attempting to get to Ukraine amid the country's war with Russia.

The entrepreneur and founder of the BStrong initiative told Fox News Digital she is working on how to get there as the country is under attack by Russian forces.

"I'm actually planning right now. I'm trying to go. I'm talking to my team. They're not having a lot of service right now, so I wouldn't be able to do everything I'm doing if I were there on the border," Frankel told us. "It's very hard to get in touch with my partners on the ground so they're asking I stay right now otherwise nothing will be able to get done."

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

The former "Real Housewives of New York City" star has already sent $10 million in aid to Ukrainian citizens affected by the Russian invasion through her disaster relief initiative.

She said that the money she has raised is due to the effort of "the average American."

BETHENNY FRANKEL CALLS UKRAINE PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY 'INSPIRING'

"This is an effort of $50 donations of the average American. This is really not a celebrity, high-profile money effort at this time," she shared. "This has been a literally million and a half dollars of people around the world whose small donations is all they can afford and that's what's so beautiful about it."

Crisis kits are being handed out to Ukrainians at the border of Poland and Ukraine to provide people with items for basic needs for survival amid the Russian invasion.

Crisis kits are being handed out to Ukrainians at the border of Poland and Ukraine to provide people with items for basic needs for survival amid the Russian invasion. (Instagram @BethennyFrankel)

Frankel shared that the images of war and destruction in Ukraine are difficult for her to process.

BETHENNY FRANKEL SENDING UKRAINE ATTACK VICTIMS $10 MILLION IN AID

"It's hard at night, you just think about it and see the images of tanks running over cars and superficial people posting superficial things and you're sort of in shock where you're living in this vortex where this isn't the only thing going on in the world," Frankel told us.

She concluded: "Just to donate and keep talking because communicating spreads information and makes it more about saving lives than eyelashes."

Bethenny Frankel's BStrong is meeting with Ukranian women and children at the Ukrainian/Poland border to help them flee to safety. 

Bethenny Frankel's BStrong is meeting with Ukranian women and children at the Ukrainian/Poland border to help them flee to safety.  (Instagram @bethennyfrankel)

Frankel first announced BStrong's assistance on Thursday. The initial commitment was to send 100,000 hygiene and survival kits, sleeping bags and aid totaling $10 million. In addition, financial donations are also going to "individual cases and families through cash, cards and plane tickets."

Frankel said the BStrong team will be on hand at a welcome booth at an entry center in Medyka, Poland, Saturday.

BStrong launched in 2017 and has seen Frankel and her team immediately assist people in need during major disasters around the world, including in Puerto Rico, Haiti, the Bahamas and more.

