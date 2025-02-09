Ben Affleck’s Super Bowl commercial return receives mixed reviews after previous success with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck's 2025 Super Bowl commercial return received mixed reviews.

Affleck brought back the DunKings for Super Bowl LIX, but he was missing Matt Damon and Tom Brady. Instead, Affleck was joined by his brother, Casey Affleck, and former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

The commercial also featured Donnie Wahlberg, Jeremy Strong and his former "Chasing Amy" co-stars, Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith, who are also known as Jay and Silent Bob.

The seven-minute "movie" features a battle of coffee brands with the "Java Jam."

SUPER BOWL LIX: LADY GAGA PERFORMS FOR FIRST RESPONDERS IN NEW ORLEANS

"First the DunKings were pop stars and now the thing is diss tracks! Everyone is insulting each other, that’s how you get successful," Ben told Casey in the commercial. "We battle these other coffee brands and win this cup!"

"I don’t want to do it," Casey replied. "You look stupid."

"This is why people say you are a difficult actor," Ben replied, before Casey responded with, "Nobody says that."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Affleck's last two Dunkin' commercials featured his now-ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez. Last year's debut of "The DunKings" was met with praise after Damon, Brady and Affleck interrupted JLo while she was at the studio.

"Best Commercial of the SuperBowl HANDS DOWN," one YouTube user wrote under a video of the ad at the time. "You put Ben and Matt on screen together, You always win."

"What up bronx!! That look JLo and Fat Joe gave ben was hysterical," another user wrote. "This is the best commercial ever."

However, fans online weren't completely thrilled with the remake.

"That Dunkin ad was horrible and Ben Affleck looks rough," one X user wrote. "His 42 divorces have caught up to him."

"Does Jennifer Garner know Ben Affleck got out of his cage again and is terrorizing American (sic) on TV again?" another added.

One user noted Affleck's love for Dunkin is never-ending.

"One thing I can count on in this life is Ben Affleck loving his Dunkin," the person wrote.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Others praised the commercial.

"I would so watch a coffee brand performance off. LOL," one user replied to Dunkin's post on X.

"This is why America runs on you," another user wrote, seemingly referencing the brand's famous catchphrase, "America runs on Dunkin'."

Another X user wrote, "There’s still a lot of game left but Ben Affleck has my vote for Super Bowl MVP."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP