Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez scored big with fans after their Super Bowl commercial.

The two starred in the latest commercial for Dunkin' Donuts, along with a few other big names. In its opening scene, Affleck is in a car with singer Jack Harlow, who is acting as Affleck's voice of reason, trying to convince him not to interrupt Lopez in the recording studio.

"Last year, she came to my work. Now, I got to show her what I can do," the actor ultimately decided.

In the next scene, Affleck is joined by his troop of fellow Bostonians, Matt Damon and Tom Brady, each wearing matching orange and pink Dunkin' sweatsuits, with the phrase DunKings written across the chest. Affleck is then joined by his backup dancers as he introduced his boyband, saying: "What up! For your consideration, here comes the Boston Massacre. The DunKings!"

"Don’t dunk away at my heart. Why you Dunkin’ me, girl?" Affleck rapped, before an eager Brady, who was playing the piano, chimed in with an enthusiastic, "DunKings!"

"Where do I get the jumpsuits," one fan asked on X, formerly known as Twitter, with another adding, "The boy band that we didn't know that we needed!"

Damon clearly didn't want to be participating, telling Affleck, "It’s really hard to be your friend, man," and later reluctantly reciting the final line of the rap, "How do you like them…donuts," before apologizing to Lopez.

Lopez was clearly mortified by her husband's performance as she and fellow New Yorker from the Bronx, Fat Joe, looked on in horror.

"We talked about this," she told Affleck when he wrapped up, to which he responded, "Let’s go. You’re blinded by them pinstripes," referring to the New York Yankees.

In the end, Affleck and Damon walked off together with the "Bourne Legacy" actor telling him, "Remember when I told you I’d do anything for you? This is anything." Affleck seemed unphased by both Damon and Lopez's reactions, ending the commercial by saying, "Chill, they’re naming a drink after us."

Dunkin' Donuts debuted the DunKing menu on Monday, featuring Affleck's go-to drink, an iced coffee with vanilla, sweet cold foam and cinnamon, as well as the DunKings Munchkins Skewers, which is three Munchkins of varying flavors on a skewer.

"Best Commercial of the SuperBowl HANDS DOWN," one YouTube user wrote under a video of the ad. "You put Ben and Matt on screen together, You always win."

"What up bronx!! That look JLo and Fat Joe gave ben was hysterical," another user wrote. "This is the best commercial ever."

"This Dunkin' ad featuring an all-star cast including Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Tom Brady, Jack Harlow, Jennifer Lopez, and Fat Joe is pure genius," read another comment. "With its catchy beats and hilarious antics, 'The DunKings' commercial delivers a perfect blend of entertainment and Dunkin' goodness."

Their new commercial for Dunkin' Donuts was a response to their commercial together last year, in which Affleck worked as a Dunkin' employee for a day. In that commercial, Lopez acted as a customer in the drive-thru.

These commercials were not the first time the couple worked together.

They first met in 2002, when they were both starring in the movie "Gigli." While the two fell in love on set, the movie wasn't nearly as successful as this commercial.

Looking back on the 2003 movie, director Martin Best called the film "a bloody mess that deserved its excoriation."

"Once key scenes were cut it became like a joke with its punchline removed, endless contortions could never create the illusion that what remained was intended," Best told Variety in July 2023. "Extensive reshooting and re-editing turned characters, scenes, story and tone upside down in the futile attempt to make the increasing mess resemble a movie."

Affleck told Entertainment Weekly in January 2022, his experience dealing with the negative response to the movie led him to find "the real love of [his] professional life": directing.

Following their time working together on "Gigli," Affleck starred alongside Lopez in the music video for her song, "Jenny from the Block."

In the music video, the couple are seen eating out at a restaurant, hanging out on a yacht, filling their car with gas or hanging out on the balcony, and it is filmed in a way to make it seem like paparazzi footage.

When the two got back together nearly twenty years after breaking up, they went on an Italian vacation on a yacht, seemingly recreating one of the more iconic scenes from the music video.

"We were just on the boat! There was no recreation!" Lopez told People in February 2022. "I was lying down. ... It was a trip I like to take for my birthday, but no, we were not intentionally recreating it. I didn't know there were paparazzi out in the middle of the ocean either!"

The two stars officially married on July 16, 2022 in a private ceremony in Las Vegas before their second ceremony a month later with family and friends at Affleck's property in Georgia.