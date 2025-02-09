Ben Affleck, Seal among Super Bowl commercials getting mixed reviews from fans

Ben Affleck's 2025 Super Bowl commercial return received mixed reviews.

British singer Seal and "Fast & Furious" star Vin Diesel also received varied responses to their respective Super Bowl ads.

For his part, Affleck brought back the DunKings for Super Bowl LIX, but he was missing Matt Damon and Tom Brady. Instead, Affleck was joined by his brother, Casey Affleck, and former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

The commercial also featured Donnie Wahlberg, Jeremy Strong and his former "Chasing Amy" co-stars, Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith, who are also known as Jay and Silent Bob. The seven-minute "movie" features a battle of coffee brands with the "Java Jam."

"First the DunKings were pop stars and now the thing is diss tracks! Everyone is insulting each other, that’s how you get successful," Ben told Casey in the commercial. "We battle these other coffee brands and win this cup!"

"I don’t want to do it," Casey replied. "You look stupid."

"This is why people say you are a difficult actor," Ben replied, before Casey responded with, "Nobody says that."

Affleck's last two Dunkin' commercials featured his now-ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez. Last year's debut of "The DunKings" was met with praise after Damon, Brady and Affleck interrupted JLo while she was at the studio.

"Best Commercial of the SuperBowl HANDS DOWN," one YouTube user wrote under a video of the ad at the time. "You put Ben and Matt on screen together, You always win."

"What up bronx!! That look JLo and Fat Joe gave ben was hysterical," another user wrote. "This is the best commercial ever."

However, fans online weren't completely thrilled with the remake.

"That Dunkin ad was horrible and Ben Affleck looks rough," one X user wrote. "His 42 divorces have caught up to him."

"Does Jennifer Garner know Ben Affleck got out of his cage again and is terrorizing American (sic) on TV again?" another added.

One user noted Affleck's love for Dunkin is never-ending.

"One thing I can count on in this life is Ben Affleck loving his Dunkin," the person wrote.

Others praised the commercial.

"I would so watch a coffee brand performance off. LOL," one user replied to Dunkin's post on X.

"This is why America runs on you," another user wrote, seemingly referencing the brand's famous catchphrase, "America runs on Dunkin'."

Another X user wrote, "There’s still a lot of game left but Ben Affleck has my vote for Super Bowl MVP."

Fans online also weren't thrilled with Seal's commercial. The 15-time Grammy nominated singer appeared as a literal seal in the Mountain Dew ad spot, which premiered in the second quarter of the Super Bowl.

The "Kiss of a Lime" commercial also featured singer Becky G and the brand's newest spokesperson, Mountain Dude.

"I could’ve went my whole life without seeing Seal as a seal. #SuperBowl," one X user wrote.

"Me watching Seal perform as an A.I. Seal for Mountain Dew like: ‘Do you need money?’" another user added.

Yet some found the ad funny with one X user writing, "Only commercial I legit laughed at for the entire 30 seconds was the Mountain Dew / Seal commercial."

With another user writing, "How did it take us so long to get a Super Bowl commercial featuring Seal as a seal??"

Fans also reacted to Vin Diesel starring in Häagen Dazs' ad as his "Fast & Furious" character.

"D-----!! These Super Bowl commercials are hilarious!!! Loved the Vin Diesel one.. ‘Not to Fast’!" another user added.

"Is it just me or was that Haagen Dazs commercial with Vin Diesel actually humorous/ funny? Think I’ll go to the store and buy some in a bit .." one user noted.

However, not everyone was pleased with one X user writing, "How long has Vin Diesel been making money off of the Fast and Furious character, dear Lord."

"They must of run out of money in the commercial budget- I mean Vin Diesel in an ice cream commercial without explosions?? You can eat ice cream while blowing stuff up…" another wrote.