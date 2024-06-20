Ben Affleck explains why he always looks angry in photos, while Jennifer Lopez spends solo holiday in Italy

Ben Affleck addressed the sad elephant in the room while appearing on comedian Kevin Hart's Peacock show, "Hart to Heart."

Affleck, 51, is known for looking less than pleased while being snapped in public, with the internet coining "Sad Affleck" memes about the actor's dejected disposition.

The Academy Award-winner admitted he's truly "a little bit shy" and doesn't "like a lot of attention." Affleck's appearance on Hart's talk show comes on the heels of split rumors with wife Jennifer Lopez, who is currently on a solo summer vacation in Italy.

After revealing his lack of interest in being the apple of everyone's eye, Affleck gave more insight into his angry public persona.

"This is why people see me, and they're like, why is this dude always mad? Because somebody has a camera, and they stick it in my face," Affleck said. "Because I'm with my kids and they're taking my picture."

He continued, "You can take my picture when I'm at a club, at a premiere, whatever… I don't give a f---. But when I'm with my children, that's a different thing."

Hart replied that there's a term for what Affleck is suffering from, "You have resting b---h face," to which Affleck clarified, "I have resting hard face."

Hart then gave a quick definition: "It's like when they say people just sit and you always assume that they attitude is wrong, and those people are actually just cool."

Affleck added, "People are projecting something on to me that I don't feel about myself at all." He also noted how people assume he's someone he's not.

"For a long time people were like, 'this guy's a frat guy.' I've never been in a fraternity one day in my life. Never once been inside a fraternity. Nothing against it. How can I be against it? I've never been there," he explained.

While Affleck sat in the hot seat, Lopez caught some rays in Italy ahead of the couple's second wedding anniversary.

Lopez and Affleck have reportedly been quietly trying to sell their $60.8 million Beverly Hills estate while dealing with the media frenzy around their relationship. The two have been living separately, a source previously confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Lopez and Affleck were first engaged in 2002 after meeting on the set of the film "Gigli." Affleck proposed, and they were set to be married in 2004, but the wedding was called off at the last minute. Nearly 20 years later, they married in Las Vegas during a surprise midnight wedding ceremony in 2022.

On May 31, the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer canceled her first tour in five years, which accompanied her first solo album in 10 years.

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," Lopez wrote in her newsletter of her "This Is Me… Live" tour. "Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time..."

Representatives for Live Nation explained that Lopez would be "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."