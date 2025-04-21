Jennifer Garner seen kissing boyfriend John Miller, as she spends time with Ben Affleck for Easter

Jennifer Garner is not shying away from PDA with her new boyfriend, John Miller.

On Saturday, Garner and Miller were spotted outside of her home, sharing an intimate kiss before Miller hopped in his truck and drove away.

Garner has been romantically linked to Miller, chairman of CaliGroup, since 2018. While the two took a break from dating at one point, they have been going strong since 2023, People magazine reported.

Garner's kiss with her boyfriend came the day before she and her ex-husband Ben Affleck reunited for Easter Sunday with their son, Samuel, 13.

Affleck and Garner were married for 10 years and share three children together.

According to Page Six, Affleck and Samuel were seen leaving World Market with their hands full of bags before heading back to his Brentwood home. The outlet reported that Garner was photographed leaving Affleck's home later in the day on Sunday.

It's unclear if Affleck and Garner's two older children spent Easter Sunday with their parents.

Garner and Affleck's co-parenting relationship has recently been at the center of attention as the former couple has been spotted out and about together.

In March, Affleck and Garner were seen smiling the whole time during a paintball party for their son. They had "a bunch of good energy around them," a source told Fox News Digital about the outing. "You can just tell they were mainly there for their kid."

The co-parenting seemed "very great," and they had a "very good time," the insider added. "Nothing bad between them."

That same month, Affleck praised Garner during an interview with GQ magazine.

"And I’m really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner, the kids’ mom, who’s wonderful and great, and we work together well," he said.

Last month, an expert told Fox News Digital that Affleck and Garner have maintained a level of "emotional intimacy" post divorce. Affleck and Garner's behavior indicates they "still share emotional intimacy," body language expert Nicole Moore told Fox News Digital.

The "Alias" star and Affleck married in 2005 . They announced their separation in 2015.

"After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce," the couple said in a joint statement at the time. "We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time. This will be our only comment on this private, family matter. Thank you for understanding."

However, Garner and Affleck didn't finalize their divorce for another three years. During that time, Affleck went to rehab twice, and the two underwent marriage counseling.

After his divorce from Garner, Affleck rekindled his relationship with Jennifer Lopez. The couple's marriage lasted roughly two years. Lopez and Affleck married in 2022 and finalized their divorce in January 2025.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.