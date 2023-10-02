'Below Deck' star Kyle Viljoen shares details of 'painful,' 'traumatic' health scare following misdiagnosis

"Below Deck" star Kyle Viljoen opened up about a "traumatic" health scare in a new social media post.

Viljoen revealed he was diagnosed with Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS) after experiencing the "most painful and traumatic bodily experience" of his life, according to an Instagram post shared Sunday.

The "Below Deck Mediterranean" steward shared photos of his "worsening blisters" and other symptoms as he explained the reaction he experienced after beginning a new medication. He revealed that he was originally diagnosed with hand-foot-mouth disease at a walk-in clinic before heading to an ER to be examined by "over 20 doctors."

"Wednesday-Thursday I suffered from worsening blisters, inability to tolerate swallowing, tongue swelling, and change in vision," he wrote on Instagram.

The reality TV star noted that SJS is a "rare, serious disorder" affecting the skin and mucous membranes. It is typically treated as a "medical emergency" and requires hospitalization.

He encouraged his nearly 100,000 Instagram followers to "advocate" for their health while giving advice: "If something doesn't feel right seek treatment. Two, family and a support system is EVERYTHING. Without them, I'm not sure where I'd be. And three, try to always get through rough times with lots of love and even more laughs (even when they hurt)."

Viljoen said he was on his way to making a full recovery due to the help of an "impeccable" medical staff and his loving fiance, along with friends and family.

Viljoen's fellow Bravo-lebrities shared their love in the comments of his post.

"My heart is so broken seeing you like this my love," "Below Deck" star Natasha Webb wrote. "sending you all mine, Max, Paddington & Rupert's love, cuddles, kisses and strength. We love you so dearly."

"Angel I am sending you SO MANY PRAYERS!!" chief "Below Deck" stewardess Heather Kapiolani added.

Bravo chef Dave White wrote," Ahhh man.. so much love pal! I wish you a speedy recovery, @dr.zriles let me know if I can help in any way!"

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Jackie Mark Goldschneider chimed in with, "Sending you so much love, my friend. Speedy recovery."

