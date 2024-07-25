Bella Thorne slams Ozempic 'craze' days after openly discussing her own body image struggles

Bella Thorne is speaking out against the weight-loss fad taking over Hollywood.

Days after discussing her body image struggles on social media, the "Infamous" actress opened up about the current Ozempic "craze" among celebrities and expressed her disappointment in society's regression when it comes to beauty standards.

"We’ve [made] so much progress in the body realm of self-love and what is beautiful and what makes beautiful," she told Us Weekly. "It just feels like we’ve taken so many years, so many steps backwards with a craze."

"I just don’t think it’s good," she added. "Whatever age you are, but especially a lot of the younger generation growing up, those are the times where they’re first understanding what beautiful means and how people perceive beautiful. It’s just so incredibly unfortunate. I’m hoping that that really dies down and goes away, and we can go back to the progress that we’ve made accepting all types of bodies."

Over the weekend, the former Disney star shared a video on Instagram discussing the impact this Hollywood fad has had on her mental health.

"So, I haven't been feeling good about my body for a while," she began in a video clip, per People magazine. "And especially with everybody on Ozempic, it's like setting all these crazy beauty standards that nobody can keep up with unless you're on Ozempic."

"I have swam every day, and I have sweat out everything possible, and I have walked everywhere," she said. "And, I'm finally feeling good about myself, OK?"

"I'm finally feeling good, so Ozempic, you can..." Thorne said before flipping off the camera.

Ozempic, which is semiglutide injection, was originally approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes, but the medication has increasingly been prescribed off brand for weight loss, along with several other similar medications.

Thorne is not the only celebrity who's spoken out against the weight-loss fad.

Oprah Winfrey, Sharon Osbourne and Amy Schumer are among the celebrities who have spoken out about their experiences with using weight-loss drugs.

In May, " The Sopranos " actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler - who has been candid about her past eating disorder - said the whole fad is "triggering."

"I’m annoyed at myself that I’m admitting this, and I'd like to get to the bottom of why," she said on her podcast "MeSsy" which she hosts with fellow actress Christina Applegate. "I'm a little triggered by all the Ozempic stuff. It’s upsetting me. I wish I didn’t care."

"I actually know a handful of people that it has made an incredible difference in their lives. I have seen them struggle with their weight for a very, very, very long time. And seen it give them a lot. And I am so happy for them," Sigler admitted.

"But I also have seen friends of mine who were beautiful and healthy and perfect abusing it. And it's upsetting me."

Earlier this year, fitness guru Brooke Burke opened up about the "dangers" of taking such weight-loss drugs as a "quick fix."

"I can't speak medically about it, but I do know that there's so much information about what's working and what's not," Burke told Fox News Digital. "I think that Ozempic has some great benefits, and I also think it has some dangers."

She continued, "I think the lazy person that's turning to quick fix for numbers on a scale, that doesn't have boundaries, that's not disciplined, that doesn't understand the value of muscle, of weight training and of boundaries within a nutritional plan is going to crash and burn. I think it's super dangerous."