Bella Thorne says she's 'worried about' her mom amid coronavirus pandemic

Bella Thorne has good reason to take the coronavirus seriously.

The 22-year-old actress-musician spoke with Extra about the viral outbreak and how it's affecting her loved ones.

“Listen to the precautions, try and stay very healthy," she told the outlet. "I'm really worried, personally, about my mom because she has Chron's disease."

Thorne admitted that part of her feels that her mom should "stay away."

"I'm definitely worried for the state we are in and how long it will last and how many people are suffering from it,” said the actress, adding: "My boyfriend lives in Italy, so we talk about it all day."

Thorne then urged fans to take the proper precautions to prevent spreading the disease.

“I think that now is the time... to really just concentrate on, one, how we can help and, two, how we can help ourselves in this time of no work, no this, no that," she advised. "I know it’s going to sound cheesy: Listen to your heart, listen to your brain, and study yourself, think about what can you do be better and what you can do to be happier."

In the same interview, Thorne also discussed her recent stint on "The Masked Singer," where she performed a number of songs dressed as a giant, white swan.

“It was definitely one-of-a-kind," she said of her experience of the show. "It’s not every day that you get to dress up as a huge swan and sing to a live audience.”

Thorne said that she felt "liberated," "scared" and "beyond nervous" of her time in the costume.

"The mask does help, being able to sing and have a mask on so you're not as worried about people's faces looking at your face and the weird faces you're making while you're singing, so that's helpful," the singer said.

She added: "But then, knowing the mask is going to come off and then they see who you are, that’s still very nerve-racking.”

Thorne was keen on appearing on "The Masked Singer" before she drops an album later this year to prove her talent.

“All my music is not autotuned and I wanted people to really hear me sing and rap," she said. "'The Masked Singer' was a way to prove to people I could sing live, and my live voice sounds exactly like it does on my album.”

The point of the show is for performers to remain completely anonymous until removing their mask -- be it because of an elimination or a victory.

"Fans totally guessed me online," admitted Thorne.

As for who else remains on the show, Thorne has no idea.

"They're so specific about the way they do it," she said of the show's protocols to maintain privacy. "You're not even allowed to be on set at the same time as another masked singer. No one knows at all."

She then detailed the show's specificity, saying that performers "can't even show an inch of skin, not even an ankle. Nothing."