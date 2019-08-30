Bebe Rexha turns 30: 'I'm aging like wine, I get better with time'

Pop star Bebe Rexha is celebrating the big 3-0 with a new song aptly titled "Not 20 Anymore."

The hit-maker posted a short clip of the song to her Instagram page in honor of her big day.

In it, she sings, "I'm not 20 anymore, don't try to make me feel insecure because I'm aging like wine, I get better with time."

BEBE REXHA CLAPS BACK AT 'MALE MUSIC EXECUTIVE' WHO TOLD HER SHE'S 'TOO OLD TO BE SEXY'

Rexha, who has lent her vocal talents to hits like "Meant to Be" and "Back To You," has been outspoken about her "dirty 30" birthday after revealing in August a male executive said she was "getting too old" for the music industry.

"If I want to be sexy, I’m going to be sexy." — Bebe Rexha

"I recently had a MALE music executive tell me that I was getting too old and that my brand was 'confusing,'" Rexha wrote on social media at the time.

"Because... I’m a songwriter and I post sexy pics on my Instagram and that’s not what female songwriters are [supposed] to do, especially for my age. I’m 29," she added. "I’m fed up with being put in a box. I make my own rules. I’m tired of women getting labeled as 'hags' when they get old and guys get labeled as sexy with age."

BEBE REXHA HAS A BETTER SEX LIFE NOW THAT'S SHE'S APPROACHING 'DIRTY 30'

"I’m gonna celebrate my age because you know what, I’m wiser, I’m stronger and TRUST ME I’m a much better lover than I was 10 years ago," Rexha concluded the post.

BEBE REXHA CALLS OUT MARRIED FOOTBALL PLAYER WHO KEEPS TEXTING HER

In a recent interview with Fox News, Rexha discussed the apparent double standard of women embracing their sexuality compared to men, declaring she's proud to be sexy.

“If I want to be sexy, I’m going to be sexy," the singer said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If a man were to take off his shirt and show off his abs and rub oil all over his body, I doubt anyone would say that he’s exploiting his sexuality — and that pisses me off. So, I’m definitely going to do what I want and do what I feel."

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.