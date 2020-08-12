Bear Grylls talks new competition show 'World's Toughest Race'

Bear Grylls is back with a brand new show stuffed with rigorous physical challenges in the great outdoors.

"World's Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji" takes competitors around the globe to compete in teams. The show is hosted by Grylls, 46, who spoke to Fox News about what exactly makes , what he called, the toughest human adventure race ever hosted in history.

"You look at some of these long adventures races, you get one that is a hundred miles, 200 miles sometimes and even a 300 mile one," he said. "To do something with 670 kilometers [416 miles] long, to race non-stop over 24 hours a day, 11 days, one or two hours sleep, max a night, you know, so many different adventure disciplines and climbing and kayaking, mountain biking, running ... and the fact you've got to be a team."

BEAR GRYLLS UNRECOGNIZABLE AFTER LIFE-THREATENING ALLERGIC REACTION TO BEE STING

The outdoorsman said that the show will take "human ability and endurance ... to a level that had never been tested before."

Grylls said that the production team even once wondered whether anyone would actually be able to complete the race.

"Toughest Race" was filmed in the fall before the globe was rocked by the coronavirus pandemic, civil unrest and other difficulties, which makes this an opportune time for such a show to debut.

SURVIVAL BEAR GRYLLS SHARES HOW TO 'BE STILL WITH GOD' IN DEVOTIONAL BOOK

"I think we're at a time, now in the world,, where people are crying out for inspiration and positivity and stuff that reminds them they've got it inside. We all have that resilience, that fire inside," he said. "At a time where we've never needed [it] more, this show -- I'm so proud of those stories."

While people at home may or may not be the super athletes that compete on the show, Grylls said there's something anyone can take away from watching "Toughest Race."

"We're stronger than sometimes we believe, all of us gather stuff from lives and how we see ourselves, life can put a lot of weight on all of our shoulders," he said. "But this show reminds people that the world rewards courage and determination and commitment and taking a few risks and working together and friendships."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"World's Toughest Race" debuts on Amazon Prime Video on August 14.

Fox News' Ashley Dvorkin contributed to this report