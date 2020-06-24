Bear Grylls to host ‘World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji’ reality competition show on Amazon Prime Video

Bear Grylls is on a quest to crown the toughest team of survivalists.

Television’s most traveled wilderness explorer is once again hitting the rugged terrain in an exciting new reality competition series, “World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji.”

Executive produced by “Survivor” creator Mark Burnett for Amazon Prime Video, “World’s Toughest Race” is hosted by Grylls, 46, and will see 66 teams from 30 countries as "they race nonstop for 11 days, 24 hours a day, across hundreds of miles of harsh Fijian terrain complete with mountains, jungles and oceans,” the network said in a press release on Wednesday.

SURVIVALIST BEAR GRYLLS SHARES HOW TO 'BE STILL WITH GOD' IN DEVOTIONAL BOOK

Filmed last fall in Fiji, the 10-episode adventure series is a battle to the finish for 330 competitors – who form teams of five, including four racers and an assistant crew member – however, the greatest challenges are not the competing teams, but the unforgiving 671 kilometers of terrain that stands between all those competing and the finish line.

BEAR GRYLLS UNRECOGNIZABLE AFTER LIFE-THREATENING ALLERGIC REACTION TO BEE STING

Premiering in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide, viewers will see the limits of human physical and mental endurance tested like never before.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The “Man vs Wild” and “Running Wild” star is part of the award-winning executive producing team, which also brings “The Biggest Loser” producer, Lisa Hennessy, as well as “The Amazing Race” producer, Eric Van Wagenen, into the fold.

“World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji” is slated to mark its journey this August 14 on Amazon Prime Video.