Bear Grylls faces possible fine after killing, boiling frog in Bulgaria: report

British adventurer Bear Grylls may be in hot water.

The famous survivalist is facing a possible fine for killing and boiling a frog in Bulgaria in 2017, reports said Friday.

Grylls was filming an episode of his Running Wild series with "Dancing With the Stars" dancer Derek Hough, when the pair was seen killing, gutting and cooking the frog on a camping stove, Agence France-Presse reported. The incident occurred at Rila National Park, a protected area in south-western Bulgaria, the report said.

SUPREME COURT BEGINS NEW TERM SHORT-HANDED, WITH A FOCUS ON FROGS

"It is evident from the film material that during the shooting there were breaches to the regulations and rules of conduct in protected areas: entering and swimming in the water basin of the Karakashevo lake, lighting a fire, and catching and killing an animal," the Bulgaria environment ministry said in a statement obtained by the outlet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The series' production company faces a possible fine of between $567 to $5672, while Grylls and Hough could face fines between $283 to $2836, the report said.