‘Baywatch’ star David Charvet has no regrets leaving Hollywood for construction

David Charvet left Hollywood nearly two decades ago and has no interest in going back.

The actor, who starred in "Baywatch" and "Melrose Place," has turned to construction. In 2008, he and a business partner launched Jones Builders Group, which primarily builds luxury homes in the Los Angeles area, People magazine reported.

"It was one way for me to leave Hollywood and to still be creative," the former ‘90s heartthrob recently told the outlet. "It was also one way for me to ensure that I would be home every morning and home every night so that I could raise my two children."

"… I don't miss the fame," the 53-year-old reflected. "I don't miss the workload that we had because we used to work a lot, and it's very hard to raise a family that way. I commend all of the actors who have families that are able to balance that."

The outlet noted that when Charvet and his then-wife, Brooke Burke, started having children, he realized that acting would need to take a backseat. He was eager to be a present father to their kids, Heaven Rain, now 18, and Shaya Braven, 17.

The French-born actor pointed out that at the time, more and more films and TV shows were being filmed outside Los Angeles, which meant he would be away from his family for extended periods of time.

"The goal was when I got my children, when they were born, was that I was going to be hands-on," Charvet explained. "I promised Brooke that I would be that man."

After seven years of marriage, Charvet and Burke announced in 2018 that they were parting ways. Their divorce was finalized in 2020.

Over the years, Charvet has immersed himself in his new profession. According to the outlet, he and Jones Builders have partnered with the fitness studio Burn LA and owner Maria Chase. His properties can also be seen throughout the Los Angeles area.

Burn LA has three locations with a fourth on the way. The outlet noted there are plans to expand in Miami and New York City.

"I'm learning more today than I ever thought I would ever learn, and it's incredible because this new little baby of ours, Burn, is flourishing in such an incredible way, and you have to protect it every day, and you have to also grow it every day," said Charvet. "So, how do you scale without compromising hospitality and all of the important features that it has? That's the next step."

Charvet insisted that while he misses some parts of Hollywood, he has no regrets about walking away.

"I miss the camaraderie that I had with the people on the sets," he said. "I had old-school producers and old-school people that worked as a unit, and it was a real family... [But] I wouldn't change anything.

"I have to say that what I've experienced with my kids and what I've experienced in the last 17 years has definitely made me a better man, has made me understand what it is to have real relationships and be able to treat people kindly and have more of a humble approach in life."

Back in 2022, Charvet told Page Six he left the spotlight so that he could reinvent himself as "the father I wanted to be."

"Before I had my first child, I was traveling for five years in 42 countries doing concerts for my music," he told the outlet at the time. "There’s no way I could do that again. I had to find a different meaning to my life."

"I didn’t want to go and take a TV show that was in Canada, I didn’t want to travel to Europe to do my music," he continued. "I wanted to stay home, and I wanted to be a good dad. I wanted to be there for my children every single day."

Charvet starred in "Baywatch" alongside David Hasselhoff, Pamela Anderson and Yasmine Bleeth from 1992 until 1996. His last credited role was 2013’s "Prisoners of the Sun."

Charvet admitted that at first, he mourned the loss of his decades-long career.

"There was also a sense of sadness because I really loved what I did for 20 years," he said.

But today, Charvet is proud of his two greatest roles: that of father and home builder.

"My job today is I service people," he said. "I’m a service person. I’m no longer the star."