'Baywatch' star Donna D'Errico celebrates Fourth of July with patriotic bikini photo

Donna D'Errico is flaunting her bikini body on the Fourth of July.

The former "Baywatch" star took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself, decked out in a red bikini with white star details for the holiday.

In addition to the new picture, she shared two additional photos of herself in similar patriotic bikinis, captioning her post, "4th of July now, 3 yrs ago, & 6 yrs ago."

"Happy Independence Day!" she added.

D'Errico is no stranger to sharing racy photos – she shares several with her Instagram followers, and is now a top model on OnlyFans.

But in December 2023, she told Fox News Digital that these kind of scantily clad photos aren't what her followers request the most.

"You know, in the beginning, I got a lot of, or some requests, for feet," she shared of starting her OnlyFans account. "I don't really get that anymore. Now, they mostly want to see me, like in everyday life, just the real me and everyday life."

The former Playboy Playmate added, "Maybe wearing a T-shirt, making coffee or, you know, just that kind of thing. That's the biggest request."

D'Errico said she receives requests from followers asking her to "take a picture of you right now. I want to see what you look like right now."

"I'm like, 'Well, I don't have any makeup on and my hair is in a ponytail, and I'm kind of in sweats,'" she said. "'I don't care. I want to see that.' So, they like that because I think it gives them kind of what I call ‘the girlfriend experience.’ It may be."

D'Errico added, "I think I call it the girlfriend experience because I think they get the same thing out of it that I do. They get to log in and have fun kind of having an experience that they would have if they had a girlfriend. But then they log off, and then they're gone. There's nobody to check in with."

In May, however, her fans were excited to see a particular swimsuit photo – one of her in her iconic red "Baywatch" one-piece.

"Guess who found her old swimsuit…" she captioned the post.

Her followers filled her comment section with heart and fire emojis, with one writing, "Wow!!! Seeing this, feels like getting caught in a rip tide and need saving!"

Another joked, "Umm I'm drowning," to which D'Errico replied, "I still can't swim haha so I can't save you."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.