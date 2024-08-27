'Baywatch' star Nicole Eggert in 'gray area' after finishing cancer treatment: 'There's a lot of waiting'

Nicole Eggert revealed she's in a "gray area" regarding her 2023 breast cancer diagnosis.

"I am good," Eggert told People magazine. "I am in sort of a gray area and I finished my treatment, waiting for more imaging and hopefully maybe surgery.

"And there's a lot of waiting in this and it's sort of something I didn't really realize and nobody really talks about," she explained. "But the gray area is the hardest because you don't know what's happening, and you're just, when I'm doing treatment, I felt like I was doing something productive."

‘BAYWATCH’ STAR NICOLE EGGERT DEBUTS SHAVED HEAD AFTER CANCER DIAGNOSIS

Eggert added she's on a "wild ride" that she never wanted to be on.

"There's good days. There's bad days. It's a roller coaster," she told Entertainment Tonight. "It's this wild ride I never wanted to be on. So, sometimes I'm good... It is what it is. But I just live. I just try to stay positive every day and try to keep going."

The 52-year-old actress joined the cast of "Baywatch" for the premiere of the new documentary, "After Baywatch: Moment in The Sun." Douglas Schwartz, Michael Berk, Ingrid Walter, and Carmen Electra attended the premiere among other stars. Missing from the evening was Pamela Anderson, who did not participate in the project.

"It is a little surreal, but it's great to see everybody and everybody came out and how well received it's been," Eggert told ET on the red carpet.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The "Baywatch" star revealed her cancer diagnosis in January.

"I have a 12-year-old at home where I'm the only caregiver. I have no family. I have nothing," she told People magazine at the time. "It immediately made me realize, there's just no succumbing to this. This is something I have to get through. This is something that I have to beat. She needs me more than anything and anybody," she said of her daughter Keegan. Eggert's other daughter, Dilyn, is 25.

"My fear is that my everyday hustle, everything that I do to keep everything going is going to come to a screeching halt when I'm not feeling well or I'm sick or I'm in the hospital or whatever is going on," she added. "It's just so overwhelming, and I'm just doing everything I can not to spiral. At night when I lay down, I panic because I'm like, well, who's going to cover all the bills? Who's going to do all of this?"

Eggert debuted her shaved head in March after cutting her hair short. The TV actress posted a video of the moment she shaved off her hair on Instagram. She was joined by her daughter for the big reveal.

The clip, which played to the song "Fight For Your Right," featured Eggert holding a set of hair clippers and smiling before removing her already short hair.

"Maybe healing involves not so much changing ourselves but allowing ourselves to be who we are – Madeleine Eames," the "Charles in Charge" star captioned the post.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Eggert found a lump on her breast during a self-exam in October 2023. At the time, the actress had gained 25 pounds in three months and was experiencing pain in her breast.

"It really was throbbing and hurting," Eggert explained to People magazine. "I immediately went to my general practitioner, and she told me I had to immediately go get it looked at. But the problem was I just couldn't get an appointment. Everything was booked. So I had to wait until the end of November to get it done."

She was eventually diagnosed with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer .

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP