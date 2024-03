Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Nicole Eggert shaved her head while battling stage 2 breast cancer.

The 52-year-old actress posted a video of the moment she shaved off her hair on Instagram. She was joined by her daughter for the big moment.

The clip, which played to the song "Fight For Your Right," featured Eggert holding a set of hair clippers and smiling before removing her already short hair.

‘BAYWATCH’ ACTRESS NICOLE EGGERT BLAMES BREAST IMPLANTS FOR NOT DETECTING CANCER SOONER: ‘HUGE MISTAKE’

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE INSTAGRAM POST

"Maybe healing involves not so much changing ourselves but allowing ourselves to be who we are – Madeleine Eames," the "Baywatch" star captioned the post Thursday.

Eggert first chopped off her hair in February.

"Stay one step ahead of ur fears and u will never be defeated #fkcancer #shorthairdontcare," Eggert wrote alongside a video of her locks being cut. "Thank u to @michelledavidhair for laughing along with me and giving me this cute new do when I was just going to shave it all off."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Eggert announced her cancer diagnosis in January.

"I have a 12-year-old at home where I'm the only caregiver. I have no family. I have nothing," she told People magazine. "It immediately made me realize, there's just no succumbing to this. This is something I have to get through. This is something that I have to beat. She needs me more than anything and anybody," she said of her 12-year-old daughter Keegan. Eggert's other daughter, Dilyn, is 25.

"My fear is that my everyday hustle, everything that I do to keep everything going is going to come to a screeching halt when I'm not feeling well or I'm sick or I'm in the hospital or whatever is going on," she added. "It's just so overwhelming, and I'm just doing everything I can not to spiral. At night when I lay down, I panic because I'm like, well, who's going to cover all the bills? Who's going to do all of this?"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Eggert found a lump on her breast during a self-exam in October. At the time, the actress had gained 25 pounds in three months and was experiencing pain in her breast.

"It really was throbbing and hurting," Eggert explained. "I immediately went to my general practitioner, and she told me I had to immediately go get it looked at. But the problem was I just couldn't get an appointment. Everything was booked. So I had to wait until the end of November to get it done."

She was eventually diagnosed with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer .

Breast cancer is the second-most common cancer found in women across the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP